PropertyGuys.com's 25th Anniversary Marks a Quarter-Century of Real Estate Revolution

Canada's real estate change maker continues to innovate; shares how far things have come and the company's vision for the future

MONCTON, NB, Nov. 29, 2023 /CNW/ - PropertyGuys.com , a trailblazing real estate company founded in 1998 in Moncton, NB, has defied industry norms and revolutionized the way buyers, sellers, and renters connect. With a commitment to innovation and consumer empowerment, this pioneering force in reshaping the real estate landscape has become a leader in the market, leveraging the internet and franchisee expertise to create a secure and practical platform that aims to create a fairer real estate model that challenges conventions and empowers consumers.

In its formative years, PropertyGuys.com challenged traditional commission structures by introducing an internet-powered alternative that saved both buyers and sellers thousands of dollars. By prioritizing consumer choice and savings, the company empowered individuals to take control of their real estate transactions. This milestone signifies a transformative journey towards the brand's goal of putting consumers in the driver's seat when it comes to their homes.

Trailblazing Beginnings and Revolutionizing Commission Structures

Getting its start with a mere $100 budget while its founders were still in university, PropertyGuys.com has evolved into an industry trailblazer, defining the norm as not just an ordinary real estate company, eschewing the conventional roles of agents or brokers. "From its inception, the company set out to be something extraordinary, leveraging the internet and franchisee expertise to create a secure and practical platform for buyers, sellers, and renters to connect, all while circumventing what they term "unfair commissions," says Walter Melanson, Co-Founder, and Director of Partnership.

In its formative years, PropertyGuys.com challenged traditional commission structures by introducing an internet-powered alternative that could effectively save both buyers and sellers thousands. The initial service, priced at $299, provided access to their internet-powered platform, iconic round lollipop yard signs, four property photos, a description, and legal assistance for necessary paperwork. In 2010 when the Canadian Competition Bureau disrupted industry practices, allowing for the availability of innovative and lower-cost services. PropertyGuys.com seized this opportunity and challenged traditional norms yet again, persuading brokerages to unbundle real estate services at a lower cost. Their innovative mix of services, including exposure through real estate boards' MLS Systems, leveled the playing field for value-conscious consumers.

PropertyGuys.com continues to advocate for fair commissions, challenging the industry's status quo. By offering a one-time flat fee for advertising and platform access, the company diverges from traditional commission-based approaches. Recent class-action lawsuits and a call for change highlight the need for a shift, and PropertyGuys.com remains at the forefront of championing fees based on chosen services rather than the property's value.

Vision for the Future

With a franchise network spanning most Canadian markets and ambitious plans for growth, PropertyGuys.com remains steadfast in its commitment to innovation and consumer empowerment.

"As much as it is important to look back and reminisce about how far we have come, it is also as important to look ahead at where we are going," adds CEO Ken LeBlanc. "We know that our approach, based on choice, expertise, and transparency, will continue to deliver value for our users not only today but for the next 25 years and even beyond. PropertyGuys.com remains committed to delivering a superior real estate experience, pushing past outdated practices for a fraction of the cost charged by most real estate agents."

As a changemaker, the brand continues to invite users to discover the Future of Real Estate where they can transact—whether buying, selling or renting —all on their own terms. In celebration of their 25th milestone anniversary, PropertyGuys.com is turning back the clocks on pricing for their Starter Package. For 25 days starting December 1st, 2023, users will be offered a listing on the PropertyGuys.com website, answering service, the famous round sign and a system consultation, all for only CA$250—the same price when PropertyGuys.com first launched 25 years ago. As part of this anniversary package, homeowners will have optional access to other services to help them buy or sell on their own terms, including real estate agent services offered through its Brokerage partner PG Direct Realty Ltd.

PropertyGuys.com invites users to discover the Future of Real Estate by providing the tools, resources, and support needed to sell/buy the right way. As the brand marks this incredible milestone, they invite you to join them in celebrating with them.

To find more about 25th anniversary pricing and PropertyGuys.com, and to join in the celebration, visit www.PropertyGuys.com

About PropertyGuys.com

Founded in 1998, PropertyGuys.com is a pioneering force in revolutionizing the real estate industry. Committed to fairness, transparency, and empowering consumers, the company has successfully challenged traditional norms and continues to shape the future of real estate.

