Property Vista Expands Listing Syndication Partnerships with the Leading Online Rental Marketplace

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Property Vista Software Inc. ("Property Vista"), an enterprise multifamily property management software solution is excited to announce its newest listing syndication partnership with Apartments.com, a CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP) brand that is the premier online rental marketplace in North America. Property Vista and Apartments.com now integrate to make it easy for Property Vista's multifamily customers to promote their active rental listings on Apartments.com to reach a wider, tech-savvy audience at no additional cost.

"Our integration with Property Vista will allow us to better serve Canadian advertisers and renters," said Stuart Richens, Vice President of Product at Apartments.com. "Property Vista's strong relationship with some of Canada's largest property management companies will help us better educate renters about their communities and generate higher-quality leads."

By distributing all their availability on Apartments.com with no additional cost, Property Vista property management customers can manage their marketing and leasing funnel in real time, expanding their exposure to millions of renters on the Apartments.com Network. This partnership expansion not only increases the volume of Canada's inventory content available on Apartments.com, it also aligns with Property Vista's goal of expanding into the U.S. market.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Apartments.com, the most visited apartment listing network across North America. It is an exciting milestone for Property Vista and all of our customers," says John-Paul Gaconnier, Chief Product Officer of Property Vista, "In our digital age, top property management companies rely on internet listing sites like Apartments.com to effectively market their available units and source quality leads. With this partnership, our customers can promote their vacancies to the extensive network of Apartments.com by activating their entire listing inventory directly via the Property Vista portal."

Property Vista is the trusted property management software provider to Canada's largest property management companies and is looking to expand across the market in the United States. Apartments.com is among the largest online home and apartment rental marketing websites in the world.

About Property Vista

Property Vista is an enterprise multifamily property management software solution that transforms how property managers manage their properties and build tenant relationships to grow their businesses. Property Vista integrates all the necessary tools for property managers to work more efficiently, automate day-to-day tasks, and improve the tenant experience. From prospective tenant applications to move-out inspections and everything in between, Property Vista's intuitive cloud-based platform helps property managers create a meaningful and modern tenant experience. Visit: https://www.propertyvista.com/.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ: CSGP), is a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the property markets. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availability. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics, and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Ten-X provides a leading platform for conducting commercial real estate online auctions and negotiated bids. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. Homesnap is an industry-leading online and mobile software platform that provides user-friendly applications to optimize residential real estate agent workflow and reinforce the agent-client relationship. Homes.com is the fastest growing online residential marketplace that connects agents, buyers, and sellers. BureauxLocaux is one of the largest specialized property portals for buying and leasing commercial real estate in France. Business Immo is France's leading commercial real estate news service. CoStar Group's websites attract tens of millions of unique monthly visitors. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar Group maintains offices throughout the U.S., Europe, Canada, and Asia.

About Apartments.com

Apartments.com is the leading online apartment listing website, offering renters access to information on more than 1,000,000 available units for rent. Powered by CoStar, the Apartments.com network of sites includes Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Apartamentos.com, WestsideRentals.com, ForRent.com, ForRentUniversity.com, After55.com, CorporateHousing.com and Homes.com.

Apartments.com is supported by the industry's largest professional research team, which has visited and photographed over 500,000 properties nationwide. The team makes over one million calls each month to apartment owners and property managers, collecting and verifying current availability, rental rates, pet policies, fees, leasing incentives, concessions, and more. Apartments.com offers more rental listings than any other apartments website, and innovative features including a drawing tool that allows users to define their own search areas on a map, and a "Travel Time" feature that lets users search for rentals in proximity to a specific address. Apartments.com creates easy access to its listings through a responsive website and iOS and Android apps to provide unmatched exposure for its advertisers through an intuitive name, strategic search engine placements and innovative emerging media.

The Apartments.com network reaches millions of renters nationwide, driving both qualified traffic and highly engaged renters to leasing offices.

