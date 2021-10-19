Property Vista Continues to Expand Property Leadership Through Acquisition of LeadManaging Tweet this

With LeadManaging's CRM, chatbot, VoIP tracking, smart reply email, text messaging and other communication solutions, Property Vista will be positioned to play a greater role in streamlining and optimizing the lead-to-lease process, enabling property managers to take advantage of every qualified lead that enters their sales funnel through an integrated lead-tracking solution.

"As Property Vista continues to invest in real-time capabilities, automation and the rapid extension of use cases, I believe we are positioned to deliver the tools, technology and platform to drive better business outcomes to our clients," said John-Paul Gaconnier, Chief Product Officer, Property Vista. "The addition of LeadManaging's capabilities supercharges our ability to create exceptional tenant experiences and turn data into insights transforming how property management companies do business in the digital age."

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for LeadManaging, one where we will be able to accelerate our mission and help more property professionals see and understand leasing data," said Darren Henry, President and Founder of LeadManaging. "We are delighted to embark on this journey with Property Vista and thrilled to bring even more digitization to the property management industry."

About Property Vista

Property Vista is a property management software solution that transforms how property managers manage their properties and build tenant relationships to grow their business. Property Vista integrates all the necessary tools for property managers to efficiently manage their properties and improve the tenant experience - from prospective tenant applications to move-out inspections and everything in between, Property Vista's intuitive cloud-based platform helps property managers create a meaningful and modern tenant experience. Visit PropertyVista.com for more information.

About LeadManaging

LeadManaging is a real-time communication and tracking platform for property management companies, optimizing the way property managers communicate with prospective renters to streamline the leasing sales funnel. LeadManaging leverages integrated communication technologies and measurable metrics to empower property management companies to capture, convert and visualize their residential leasing activities. With LeadManaging, marketing, operations, leasing and frontline staff can save time and make faster, smarter leasing decisions.

SOURCE Property Vista

For further information: Media Contact: Richard Robins, Property Vista, Chief Experience Officer, Email:[email protected]