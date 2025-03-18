Property Law and Intentional Community Consortium (ICC) Announce Ground-Breaking Partnership, Transforming Housing Solutions for Canadians with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD)

TORONTO, March 18, 2025 /CNW/ - According to the Fiscal Accountability Office of Ontario, 28,128 eligible individuals are currently waitlisted for Developmental Services (DS) supportive living, while an additional 17,856 are being served in Fiscal 2023/24. With nearly 46,000 individuals either waiting for or currently accessing supportive housing services in Ontario alone, the demand far exceeds available resources. It is assumed that the situation across Canada is no different— highlighting a critical and urgent need for scalable, sustainable housing solutions

Today, Property Law announced a significant contribution to the Intentional Community Consortium (ICC) to support its mission of empowering agencies across Canada to develop sustainable housing solutions for Canadians living with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The partnership's primary goal is to expand nationally, providing current and new ICC members with the knowledge and resources needed to support thousands of Canadian family members with these challenges. By expanding educational tools and offering guidance on housing solutions, the partnership seeks to reduce barriers, foster inclusion, and improve the quality of life for individuals with IDD.

The funds from this sponsorship, along with dedicated legal real estate support, will drive ICC initiatives that empower member agencies to develop deeply affordable, supportive housing. This transformative effort will help create safe, inclusive communities tailored to the diverse needs of individuals across Canada, giving them the stability and opportunities they deserve.

"Purchasing a home or receiving a significant payment from a property sale is a pivotal moment in anyone's life. Yet, for many, access to quality housing remains out of reach," said Joseph Berljawsky, Managing Partner at Property Law. "Through our collaboration, we are proud to support and empower local agencies across Canada in building deeply affordable, supportive housing. Together, we are driving real change by providing clear, compassionate legal expertise that helps create inclusive communities where everyone can thrive."

Gary Gladstone, Chair ICC, added: "With Property Law's support, we will expand our reach and deliver critical educational resources, ensuring individuals with IDD can live with dignity and independence. This partnership is a game-changer for ICC's mission to address housing needs across Canada."

This partnership reflects a shared vision of creating inclusive communities where everyone has a home. Organizations and community groups interested in collaborating with ICC are encouraged to join the growing network working toward transformative housing solutions.

Become a Member Today: intentionalcommunities.ca/get-involved/become-a-member/

About the Intentional Community Consortium (ICC)

Founded in 2017 by Batay Reena, part of the Reena Group of Charities, with seed funding from the Ontario Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and the Azrieli Foundation, the ICC is a national not-for-profit organization committed to addressing the affordable housing crisis for individuals with developmental disabilities by expanding housing projects and fostering community engagement.

www.intentionalcommunities.ca

About Property Law

Property Law is a nationally focused residential real estate firm with deep roots in Alberta and Ontario—and a bold vision for all of Canada. We believe that every real estate transaction isn't just paperwork; it's a life milestone. Whether we are helping someone buy, sell, or refinance, the experience should be confident, empowering, and transformative. www.propertylaw.ca

SOURCE Intentional Community Consortium

Media Contact: Gary Gladstone, Chair, ICC, [email protected] | 416-830-4313