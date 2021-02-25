Properly Partners with Jiffy to 'Polish' Homes; Maximizing Value For Sellers

The newly launched Properly Polish powered by Jiffy provides homeowners with a list of recommended home improvements, strategically selected to add the most value to the home before selling. All updates are then coordinated and executed using Jiffy – usually within a week – from painting, to landscaping, to general handyman services. The seller only pays back the costs of the upgrades after closing the sale of their home, eliminating the financial burden and stress of managing home upgrades prior to listing. Most home sellers want to use all of their extra cash to fund a deposit or down payment on their next home, and so the interest-free advance can help to maximize their sale price without sacrificing their buying budget.

"Something as simple as a paint job or basic landscaping has shown time and time again to result in higher home sale prices, yet organizing and paying in advance for these services is highly stressful and financially difficult," explains Anshul Ruparell, co-founder and CEO, Properly. "Every Properly customer always receives professional cleaning and home staging at no additional cost. Now we're introducing a more affordable and easier way to complete home upgrades with Jiffy because we recognize these improvements can mean the difference between receiving one or two offers, and setting a new price record on your street."

"Properly is rewriting the rulebook when it comes to buying and selling homes, in the same way that Jiffy is transforming home maintenance. Bringing our brands together creates the ultimate solution for homeowners," says Ryan Shupak, co-founder and CEO, Jiffy. "Some Properly agents are already using Jiffy to improve their clients' homes, helping them to increase curb appeal and sale value. This new partnership means Properly clients can now use Jiffy's vetted pros for over 40 different home improvement services without having to coordinate any of the upgrades or spend a dollar upfront."

FOUR HOME IMPROVEMENTS THAT CAN HELP INCREASE SALE VALUE

Properly and Jiffy recommend these four home improvements to entice buyers and help to increase sale value:

PAINTING

Refreshing a home's interior with a fresh coat of neutral-coloured paint – beige, grey, and off-white – is an easy way to hide the wear-and-tear that comes from years of normal house use. To appeal to prospective buyers, choose a light colour scheme to make the home feel spacious and provide a blank canvas. And don't forget the outside: painting your front door can drive significant value. In fact, homes with black front doors can sell for up to $6,000 more than similar homes ( source ). Average Jiffy painting cost: $5,000 (interior), $500 (front door), $3,000+ (full exterior)

LANDSCAPING

First impressions are everything, and a well-landscaped yard is the first thing you see before entering a home. Also, now more than ever before, prospective buyers are craving outdoor space; in fact, according to a recent Properly survey, 42 per cent of Ontarians said they wanted more outdoor space as part of their move. Finally, it has been found that listings mentioning landscaping in their description can sell for 2.7 per cent more than expected ( source ). Average Jiffy landscaping cost: approx. $2,500

NEW LIGHTING

Installing new light fixtures and adding dimmer switches are simple ways to update a home's appearance. When replacing fixtures, it's important to keep colours consistent with your home's hardware, but often less is more with lighting. Also, mentioning smart lights in listing descriptions was found to sell homes 7-days faster than expected ( source ). It's important to have a professional electrician to help where wires are concerned. Average Jiffy light installation cost: $180

NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER

Today's savvy homebuyers are looking for tankless water heaters that heat only the water they need, making the home eco-friendlier while decreasing the electricity bill. Homes with tankless water heaters were found to sell 4 per cent more than their expected value ( source ). A brand-new tankless water heater is bound to entice prospective buyers. Average Jiffy new tankless water heater purchase and installation cost: $2,500 - $3,000

In addition to Properly Polish powered by Jiffy, Properly offers professional staging and cleaning services, which always come standard when selling with the brokerage. Properly also offers two options that help their clients avoid living through home showings: Sale Assurance, which allows homeowners to buy their new home before selling their old one so Properly can take care of showings after they've already moved out, or a Skip The Showings package, which covers temporary accommodation, moving, and storage costs.

To learn more about Properly Polish powered by Jiffy, visit go.properly.ca/properly-polish. Properly Polish powered by Jiffy is subject to terms and conditions.

About Properly

Properly is a Canadian tech-enabled real estate brokerage transforming the home buying and selling experience as the only service in Canada that helps homeowners to buy before they sell. Properly launched in 2018 with the goal of making real estate customer centric. The company is headquartered in Toronto. To learn more, visit www.properly.ca.

About Jiffy

Jiffy is an app changing the way homeowners look after their home. With over 40 services offered, homeowners use Jiffy to instantly schedule a licensed, vetted Pro at a predetermined rate without having to waste time scouring the internet, studying reviews, hunting for quotes or worrying about the job being done right. Plus, Jiffy stands behind all jobs with a satisfaction guarantee. Jiffy helps home service professionals build their business by automating tasks like marketing, lead generation, appointment scheduling and payment collection. Download the Jiffy app or visit Jiffyondemand.com to explore a full list of services. Jiffy. Fast and reliable home maintenance for less.

