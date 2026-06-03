PROPEL REPORTS ON VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

TORONTO, June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL) the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting"), held on June 3, 2026. A total of 19,569,246 shares were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting, constituting approximately 49.716% of the Company's total issued and outstanding common shares as of the record date.

Each of the matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Management Information Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes

Withheld % % Michael Stein 99.521 0.479 Clive Kinross 99.868 0.132 Peter Monaco 99.536 0.464 Poonam Puri 98.508 1.492 Geoff Greenwade 99.374 0.626 Karen Martin 99.613 0.387 Peter Anderson 99.512 0.488

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company has filed a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on www.sedarplus.ca.

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) is the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands – Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket – together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access almost 2 million loans and lines of credit and almost 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com.

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]; Devon Ghelani, Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, [email protected]