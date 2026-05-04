Propel Reports First Quarter Results and Announces Dividend Increase

TORONTO, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel" or the "Company") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, today reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026 ("Q1 2026"). Propel also announced that its Board of Directors has approved a further increase to its dividend from C$0.90 to C$0.96 per share on an annualized basis, effective Q2 2026. This represents an increase of 7% and the Company's eleventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase. All amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Financial and Operational Highlights for Q1 2026 (Shown in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise stated)

Comparable metrics relative to Q1 2025

Revenue : $166.1 million in Q1 2026, representing record quarterly performance, compared to $138.9 million in Q1 2025

Adjusted EBITDA 1 : $42.0 million in Q1 2026, representing record quarterly performance, compared to $41.2 million in Q1 2025

$42.0 million in Q1 2026, representing record quarterly performance, compared to $41.2 million in Q1 2025 Net Income: $20.7 million in Q1 2026 compared to $23.5 million in Q1 2025

$20.7 million in Q1 2026 compared to $23.5 million in Q1 2025 Adjusted Net Income 1 : $23.0 million in Q1 2026 compared to $23.4 million in Q1 2025

$23.0 million in Q1 2026 compared to $23.4 million in Q1 2025 Diluted EPS 2 : $0.49 (C$0.67) in Q1 2026 compared to $0.56 (C$0.80) in Q1 2025

$0.49 (C$0.67) in Q1 2026 compared to $0.56 (C$0.80) in Q1 2025 Adjusted Diluted EPS 1,2 : $0.54 (C$0.74) in Q1 2026 compared to $0.55 (C$0.80) in Q1 2025

$0.54 (C$0.74) in Q1 2026 compared to $0.55 (C$0.80) in Q1 2025 Return on Equity 3 : 31% in Q1 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 42% in Q1 2025

31% in Q1 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 42% in Q1 2025 Adjusted Return on Equity 1 : 34% in Q1 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 42% in Q1 2025

34% in Q1 2026 on an annualized basis compared to 42% in Q1 2025 Loans and Advances Receivable : $466.4 million in Q1 2026, a record ending balance, compared to $380.1 million in Q1 2025

$466.4 million in Q1 2026, a record ending balance, compared to $380.1 million in Q1 2025 Ending Combined Loan and Advance Balances ("CLAB") 1 : $592.7 million in Q1 2026, a record ending balance, compared to $483.2 million in Q1 2025

$592.7 million in Q1 2026, a record ending balance, compared to $483.2 million in Q1 2025 Dividend: paid a Q1 2026 dividend of C$0.225 per common share on March 4, 2026, representing a 7% increase to our Q4 2025 dividend

Management Commentary

"We are pleased to report a very strong start to the year, supported by stable credit performance, and delivered record first quarter originations, contributing to record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA¹ and Ending CLAB1.

Supported by robust consumer demand, origination volumes remained strong into 2026, increasing by 30% year-over-year in the quarter and building on momentum from the end of 2025, driving growth across the portfolio. Credit performance was stable, with provision for loan losses of 45% of revenue, driven by our disciplined underwriting. This represents a significant improvement from 56% in Q4 2025 and reflects strong performance for a first quarter period.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on executing our growth strategy. We are expanding into new states in the U.S., introducing new products and adding new marketing partners and channels to scale originations further, while leveraging our AI-powered platform to support continued credit performance.

We are seeing strong momentum across the business. With a record Ending CLAB1, sustained demand and new growth initiatives beginning to scale, including Propel Bank and the launch of the Freshline product in partnership with Column, we are focused on the opportunities ahead. We are confident in our ability to deliver continued profitable growth in 2026 and beyond," said Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer.

Discussion of Financial Results and Business Strategy

Strong consumer demand, expanded geographic reach, and additional product and marketing partners drove record first quarter Total Originations Funded 1 , as well as quarterly record Ending CLAB 1 and revenue Propel and its Bank Partners delivered record first quarter Total Originations Funded 1 , supported by robust demand across both new and returning and existing customers. New customer Total Originations Funded 1 grew by 37% year-over-year in Q1 2026 Total Originations Funded 1 increased by 30% year-over-year to a first quarter record of $199.3 million in Q1 2026, driving Ending CLAB 1 to a record of $592.7 million, up 23% from Q1 2025 The growth in Ending CLAB 1 supported 20% year-over-year revenue growth to a record $166.1 million in Q1 2026

, as well as quarterly record Ending CLAB and revenue Disciplined underwriting and a strong tax season in the U.S. supported stable credit performance Supported by the Company's AI-powered underwriting, Propel achieved a provision for loan losses of 45% of revenue in Q1 2026. This reflects a healthy credit environment, is consistent with seasonal trends and represents a significant decrease from the 56% provision the Company experienced in Q4 2025

Net income and Adjusted Net Income 1 in Q1 2026 reflect continued growth and ongoing investment in the business Profitability in Q1 2026 was driven primarily by record revenue alongside stable credit performance Results also reflect a higher mix of new customer originations and continued investment in scaling key growth initiatives, including Propel International Bank Inc. ("Propel Bank"), Lending-as-a-Service ("LaaS"), and the Column N.A. ("Column") partnership, as well as ongoing investment in marketing channels and AI-driven capabilities to support long-term growth

in Q1 2026 reflect continued growth and ongoing investment in the business Propel UK continued to deliver against its 2026 strategy Growth is expected to accelerate as the year progresses, supported by strong performance and credit trends, reflecting disciplined underwriting and expanded distribution channels The business remains focused on expanding its addressable market in 2026 through new products and partnerships leveraging Propel's platform and infrastructure

The LaaS program delivered record revenue of $5.9 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 114% year-over-year LaaS program growth reflects continued expansion across existing bank partnerships and increasing origination volumes With additional purchasers onboarded and expansion into new states, the LaaS program is expected to be an increasingly meaningful driver of growth in 2026 and beyond as the program scales

Expansion initiatives increase addressable market and support long-term growth Propel launched Freshline, in partnership with Column on March 10, 2026, with roll-out continuing through the balance of 2026 across additional U.S. states The Freshline product expands Propel's presence into new customer segments and geographies, increasing its U.S. addressable market To support the Freshline roll-out, Propel secured $210 million in new capital commitments in Q1 2026, including $60 million from Mesirow Alternative Credit and $150 million from a new institutional investor, representing the largest forward flow commitment in the Company's history Propel also continued to operationalize Propel Bank, supporting lending and servicing activities across its U.S. programs while enhancing long-term strategic flexibility

Strong financial position supports continued growth and an increase to our dividend The Company maintains a strong financial position, supporting the continued expansion of its programs and growth initiatives At quarter end, Propel had approximately $108 million of undrawn credit capacity on its various credit facilities with a Debt-to-Equity 3 ratio of 1.2x The Debt-to-Equity 3 ratio has remained the same as the end of Q1 2025, even with the 23% growth in Ending CLAB 1 for the three month period ending March 31, 2026 On April 28, Propel upsized its Fora credit facility to C$40 million from approximately C$26 million and reduced the cost of capital on the facility by approximately 200 basis points per annum The Company's strong financial position and continued earnings generation supported the decision to increase the quarterly dividend by 7% to C$0.24 per common share in Q2 2026



Notes: (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics" and "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below. See also "Key Components of Results of Operations" in the accompanying Q1 2026 MD&A for further details concerning the non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics used in this press release including definitions and reconciliations to the relevant reported IFRS measure. (2) Results converted from USD to CAD assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3717 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.4352 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025. (3) See "Supplemental Financial Measures" in the accompanying Q1 2026 MD&A for further details concerning certain financial metrics used in this press release including definitions.

Dividend Increase

Propel also announced today that its board of directors has approved an increase to its dividend that represents an increase from C$0.90 per common share to C$0.96 per common share on an annualized basis. This represents an increase of 7% and the Company's eleventh consecutive quarterly dividend increase. The board declared a dividend of C$0.24 per common share, payable on June 3, 2026 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2026. The Company has designated this dividend as an eligible dividend within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Conference Call Details

The Company will be hosting a conference call and webcast tomorrow morning with a presentation by Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheldon Saidakovsky, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026 Time: 8:30 a.m. EDT Toll-free North America: 1-888-699-1199 Local Toronto: 1-416-945-7677 Rapid Connect: Click here Webcast: Click here Replay: 1-289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345 (PIN: 89337#)

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access almost 2 million loans and lines of credit and almost 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together. Learn more at propelholdings.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics

This press release makes reference to certain non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. Such measures include "Adjusted Diluted EPS", "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted EBITDA Margin", "Adjusted Net Income", "Adjusted Net Income Margin", "Adjusted Return on Equity", "EBITDA", "EBITDA Margin", "Ending CLAB", and "Total Originations Funded". This press release also includes references to industry metrics such as "Annualized Revenue Yield", "Return on Equity" and "Total Originations Funded" which are supplementary measures under applicable securities laws.

These non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics are used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures. We believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. The Company's management also uses non-IFRS financial measures and industry metrics in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare annual operating budgets and forecasts, and to determine components of management and executive compensation. The key performance indicators used by the Company may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other similar companies.

Definitions and reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures to the relevant reported measures can be found in our accompanying MD&A available on SEDAR+. Such reconciliations can also be found in this press release under the heading "Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures" below.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements made in this press release may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These statements may relate to our declared dividend payable on June 3, 2026, our business development pipeline and our ability to introduce new products, expand into new states in the U.S. and add new marketing partners and channels to scale originations further, our ability to leverage our AI-powered platform to support continued credit performance, the strong demand from consumers we expect to see throughout 2026, our ability to deliver continued profitable growth in 2026 and beyond, LaaS program growth and its related impact in 2026 and beyond and the roll-out of Freshline through the balance of 2026 across additional U.S. states. Often but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "plan", "could", "should", "would", "outlook", "forecast", "anticipate", "foresee", "continue" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology.

Many factors could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements or future events or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's annual information form dated March 2, 2026 for the year ended December 31, 2025 (the "AIF"). A copy of the AIF and the Company's other publicly filed documents can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company cautions that the list of risk factors and uncertainties described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents our expectations as of the date of this press release (or as the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

Selected Financial Information





Three-months ended March 31,



2026 2025

(US$ other than percentages)





Revenue 166,072,544 138,937,567

Provision for loan losses and other liabilities 74,765,483 58,678,626









Operating expenses





Acquisition and data(1) 24,266,127 16,125,923

Salaries, wages and benefits 14,158,667 11,778,633

General and administrative 3,823,201 3,209,164

Processing, technology and program servicing 9,502,335 7,211,613

Total operating expenses 51,750,330 38,325,333









Operating income 39,556,731 41,933,608









Other (income) expenses





Interest and fees on credit facilities 8,748,603 8,648,654

Interest expense on lease liabilities 256,052 65,661

Depreciation and amortization 2,581,687 1,985,249

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (129,190) 524,408

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative financial Instruments 216,914 (486,398)

Total other (income) expenses 11,674,066 10,737,574









Income before income tax 27,882,665 31,196,034









Income tax expense (recovery)





Current 8,257,769 7,490,654

Deferred (1,088,991) 204,849

Net income for the period 20,713,887 23,500,531









Earnings per share ($USD):





Basic 0.53 0.60

Diluted 0.49 0.56









Earnings per share ($CAD)(2):





Basic 0.72 0.87

Diluted 0.67 0.80









Return on equity(3) 31 % 42 %









Dividends:





Dividends 6,488,211 4,442,098

Dividend per share 0.165 0.114

Notes: (1) Comparative figures have been updated to conform with current presentation. (2) Results converted from USD to CAD assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.3717 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2026, and assuming an exchange rate of USD/CAD $1.4352 for the three-month period ending March 31, 2025. (3) See "Supplemental Financial Measures" in the accompanying Q1 2026 MD&A for further details concerning certain financial metrics used in this press release including definitions.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's net income to EBITDA1 and Adjusted EBITDA1:







Three months ended March 31,





2026 2025

(US$ other than percentages)







Net Income

20,713,887 23,500,531

Interest and fees on credit facilities

8,748,603 8,648,654

Interest expense on lease liabilities

256,052 65,661

Depreciation and amortization

2,581,687 1,985,249

Income Tax Expense (Recovery)

7,168,778 7,695,503

EBITDA(1)

39,469,007 41,895,598

EBITDA(1) Margin

24 % 30 %

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments

216,914 (486,398)

Provision for credit losses on current status accounts(2)

1,166,675 480,249

Provisions for CSO Guarantee liabilities and Bank Service Program liabilities

1,193,402 (672,603)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

42,045,998 41,216,846

Adjusted EBITDA(1) Margin

25 % 30 %

Notes: (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics". (2) Provision included for (i) loan losses on good standing current principal (Stage 1 -- Performing) balances (see "Material Accounting Policies and Estimates -- Loans and advances receivable" in the accompanying Q1 2026 MD&A).

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's Net Income to Adjusted Net Income1, Adjusted Return on Equity1 and Adjusted Net Income margin1:





Three months ended March 31,



2026 2025

(US$ other than percentages)





Net Income 20,713,887 23,500,531

Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments, net of taxes(2) 159,432 (357,503)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets, net of taxes(2) 360,787 360,787

Provision for credit losses on current status accounts, net of taxes(2) 857,506 352,983

Provisions for CSO Guarantee liabilities and Bank Service Program liabilities, net of taxes(2) 877,150 (494,363)

Adjusted Net Income(1) 22,968,762 23,362,435

Multiplied by number of periods in year x4 x4

Divided by average shareholders' equity for the period 267,688,456 221,513,959

Adjusted Return on Equity(1) 34 % 42 %

Adjusted Net Income Margin(1) 14 % 17 %

Notes: (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics". (2) Each item is adjusted for after-tax impact, at an effective tax rate of 26.5% for the three months ended March 31, 2026 and comparative 2025 period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Propel's Ending CLAB1 to loans and advances receivable:





As at March 31, As at Dec 31,

(US$ other than percentages) 2026 2025 2025

Ending Combined Loan and Advance balances1 592,746,691 483,210,887 589,548,106

Less: Loan and Advance balances owned by third party lenders pursuant to CSO program (297,426) (4,853,215) (3,087,349)

Less: Loan and Advance balances owned by a NBFI pursuant to theMoneyKey Bank Service program (88,497,600) (57,223,345) (78,702,887)

Loan and Advance owned by the Company 503,951,665 421,134,327 507,757,870

Less: Allowance for Credit Losses (135,717,624) (113,704,371) (137,659,188)

Add: Fees and interest receivable 73,116,328 55,983,713 67,677,786

Add: Acquisition transaction costs 25,089,022 16,662,346 21,987,814

Loans and advances receivable 466,439,391 380,076,015 459,764,282

Note: (1) See "Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Industry Metrics".

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]; Devon Ghelani, Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, [email protected]