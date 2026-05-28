Propel Included on World's Growth Leaders 2026 Ranking

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Propel Holdings Inc. ("Propel") (TSX: PRL), the fintech facilitating access to credit for underserved consumers, is proud to announce its inclusion in the World's Growth Leaders 2026 list, a distinguished ranking recognizing companies that demonstrate exceptional growth, financial strength, and stock performance.

Presented by TIME and Statista, the ranking highlights organizations that have delivered strong results and created long-term value in an increasingly competitive global market.

TIME WORLDS GROWTH LEADERS 2026 (CNW Group/Propel Holdings Inc.)

Being named to the World's Growth Leaders 2026 list reflects Propel's continued momentum, disciplined execution, and commitment to expanding financial access for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. As Propel continues to scale its AI-powered platform, it remains focused on delivering innovative, tailored credit solutions for consumers across the credit spectrum, driving sustainable profitable growth, and creating long-term value for partners and shareholders.

"We are honored to be recognized on the World's Growth Leaders 2026 list," said Clive Kinross, Chief Executive Officer of Propel. "This recognition reflects the strength of our team, our technology, and our continued focus on expanding responsible access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. As we continue to scale our AI-powered platform across new products and geographies, we remain committed to disciplined execution, operational excellence, and creating long-term value for our customers, partners, and shareholders."

About Propel

Propel Holdings (TSX: PRL) the fintech building a new world of financial opportunity for consumers, partners, and investors. Propel's operating brands -- Fora Credit, CreditFresh, MoneyKey and QuidMarket -- together with Propel Bank facilitate access to credit for consumers underserved by traditional financial institutions. Through its AI-powered platform, Propel evaluates customers in a more comprehensive way than traditional credit scores can. The result is better products and an expanded credit market for consumers while creating sustainable, profitable growth for Propel. The revolutionary fintech platform has already helped consumers access almost 2 million loans and lines of credit and almost 3 billion dollars in credit. At Propel, we are here to change the way customers, partners and investors succeed together.

Learn more at www.propelholdings.com.

SOURCE Propel Holdings Inc.

For further information, please contact: Lindsay Finneran-Gingras, Vice President, Communications, [email protected]; Devon Ghelani, Vice President, Capital Markets and Investor Relations, [email protected]