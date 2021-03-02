Proofpoint Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Leading the Australian Market with Pioneering Email Security Innovations

"Proofpoint's financial and technological performance has earned the company strong recognition in the Australian email security market. Its full-featured email security suite protects users from all forms of email-borne threats. Proofpoint stands out for its people-centric approach to mitigating one of the most dangerous vectors in any cybersecurity environment," said Lim Qi Yong, an associate in the ICT Practice at Frost & Sullivan. "The company has grown significantly in Australia over the past year due to its superior value proposition and focus on customer service. The company's emphasis on cloud-based services aligns well with future market needs and positions Proofpoint to capture emerging demand."

Central to Proofpoint's industry-leading solutions is the agility to integrate various capabilities with third-party platforms. For instance, demand for data loss prevention (DLP) in email security has been increasing every year as businesses face not only material but financial, reputational, and intellectual property losses from compromised data. Proofpoint addresses this demand with its email DLP feature, which is part of its larger Proofpoint information protection solution. Other features that can be integrated with its email security solutions include Cloud App Security Broker, email isolation, and advanced malware protection. The high level of integration and breadth of capabilities position Proofpoint to address customer demand for flexibility and scalability.

To ensure seamless integration with disparate systems, Proofpoint has partnered with an array of technology providers, notably Crowdstrike for threat intelligence, Okta for security orchestration, and Splunk for SIEM. It is one of the few email security vendors with an email isolation feature that reduces pressure on IT managers by separating email inboxes from the enterprise environment, which eliminates the risk of users opening malicious downloads and attachments. Proofpoint's URL Defense solution assesses fraudulent URLs and blocks them in real-time whereas its user-centric solution analyzes user behaviors and determines how valuable data is accessed and used.

"Proofpoint's prowess in email security has earned it significant recognition from customers, service providers, and industry associations," noted Yong. "Its comprehensive capabilities provide a nearly unparalleled level of security to enterprise email environments by covering all of the major points of vulnerability inherent in modern email services. Further, it offers customers control over security costs through a pay-as-you-go model, making it a highly valued email security partner in the Australian market."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to an organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation among products, technologies, and leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

"Being recognised by Frost & Sullivan as the 2020 Australia Email Security Vendor of the Year is a welcomed acknowledgment of our commitment to innovation when it comes to advanced cybersecurity protection for businesses of all sizes", commented Crispin Kerr, Area Vice President, ANZ at Proofpoint. "Our people-centric approach to cybersecurity, combining advanced security technology with awareness training to surface and mitigate risk, offers unparalleled protection against today's increasingly targeted, socially-engineered cyberattacks."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

