ProMIS Neurosciences Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

ProMIS' shareholders show overwhelming support for all resolutions

TORONTO and CAMBRIDGE, MA, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (TSX: PMN) (OTCQB: ARFXF), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of antibody therapeutics targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the voting results of the Corporation's annual meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2019 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada (the "Meeting").

ProMIS is pleased to announce that all of the resolutions announced in the Management Proxy Circular and placed before the Meeting were overwhelmingly approved by the shareholders. The total number of common shares represented by shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 50,109,185, representing 19.52% of the Corporation's outstanding common shares. A total of 49,540,510 common shares were represented by proxy and 568,675 common shares were represented by shareholders present in person.

"This year's Annual Meeting marks the fourth anniversary of ProMIS Neurosciences," stated Eugene Williams, ProMIS Executive Chairman. "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the ProMIS management team I would like to sincerely thank our shareholders for their on-going support and look forward to continued progress developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins that are root causes of neurodegenerative diseases."

In particular, the following are the voting results for the 50,109,185 common shares that were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

The following directors were elected, with each nominee receiving more than 75% of the votes cast:

DIRECTOR FOR WITHHELD Neil Cashman, M.D. 49,675,239 433,946 Elliot Goldstein, M.D. 38,018,421 12,090,764 Patrick D. Kirwin 47,814,776 2,294,409 Johannes Roth 38,007,276 12,101,909 Eugene Williams 47,788,996 2,320,189 William Wyman 38,031,496 12,077,689 Richard J. Gregory, PH.D. 47,783,776 2,325,409 Anthony Giovinazzo, C.Dir., A.C.C. 38,011,496 12,097,689

PricewaterhouseCoopers, Chartered Professional Accountants, were appointed auditor of the Company. Shares voted in person and by proxies received represented 50,106,285 votes FOR and 2,900 votes WITHHELD.

Shareholders approved the ordinary resolution to ratify, confirm and approve the Shareholders Rights Plan (the "SRP") for continuation; Shares voted in person and by proxies received represented 47,407,315 votes FOR and 2,701,870 votes AGAINST.

The voting results report from the Meeting is available at: www.sedar.com

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. is a development stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic oligomers implicated in the development and progression of neurodegenerative diseases, in particular Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and Parkinson's disease (PD). The Company's proprietary target discovery platform is based on the use of two complementary thermodynamic, computational discovery engines - ProMIS and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique precision approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and PD. ProMIS is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts. ProMIS is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PMN, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol ARFXF.

To learn more, visit us at www.promisneurosciences.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn and listen to the podcast, Saving Minds, at iTunes or Spotify.

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

