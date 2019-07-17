Prominent leaders join Kidney Cancer Canada board

TORONTO, July 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Three Canadian leaders from the worlds of media, law and Hi-tech have joined the board of Kidney Cancer Canada | Cancer du rein Canada.

Toronto and international lawyer Sara Graves, Edmonton's hi-tech CFO Vidya Netrakanti and Quebecor Senior Vice-President Jocelyn Poirier bring significant growth to the organisation's leadership.

"We are thrilled with these three accomplished additions to our board," says Board Chair, Andrew Weller. "Together we become even stronger in our commitment to making a difference for Canadians living with kidney cancer."

The additions to the board enhance the presence of Kidney Cancer Canada | Cancer du rein Canada and its pillars of Education, Support, Advocacy and Research.

Backgrounder

Sarah Graves is a partner in the Toronto office of Fasken. Sarah has practised in the area of employment law, litigation and human rights on behalf of employers for over 20 years in the US and Canada and provides practical and strategic advice. Sarah is a frequent speaker on all aspects of managing the employment relationship and regularly conducts training programs for clients and lawyers on topics including human rights accommodation, harassment prevention and cross-border issues. Sarah holds a BA (international relations) from Acadia University, an LLB from Dalhousie University School of Law and an LLM from New York University School of Law. Sarah is an adjunct faculty member at the Western University Faculty of Law. Past board experience includes serving as Vice Chair and Chair of the Board of Governors of Bannockburn School.

Vidya Netrakanti works as the Chief Operating Officer for Optessa Inc. a software company in Edmonton, Alberta. She has a master's degree in English from the University of Edinburgh, Scotland, UK and a Ph.D. from the University of Poona, Pune, India. Vidya first came across Kidney Cancer Canada when her husband Srinivas was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic kidney cancer in April 2017. Sadly, she lost her beloved husband in August 2017. Vidya was the primary caregiver for her husband and is keenly aware of the many challenges patients and caregivers face. Vidya is committed to supporting patients and caregivers and to advocating for more awareness and better treatments. Mrs. Netrakanti has been a volunteer with Kidney cancer Canada since October 2017.

Jocelyn Poirier is Senior Vice President Corporate Development at Québecor Média, previously serving in the roles of president at two of the company's subsidiaries. Previously Mr. Poirier served as Executive Director of the Stikeman Elliott Montreal office. As a member of the Management Committee, he was responsible for identifying and advising on emerging strategic and operational issues. Jocelyn also held the post of vice-president of strategic development at a nationwide Canadian publishing company, where he led the company's development and acquisition activities and was responsible for strategic planning. In addition, Jocelyn held a succession of executive positions with one of Quebec's principal telecommunications services providers. He was also a practicing lawyer for seven years, where his practice included civil and commercial law. Jocelyn is a member of the Quebec Bar.

Kidney Cancer Canada

Kidney Cancer Canada is the only Canadian-based, patient-led registered charity focussed solely to improve the quality of life for patients and their families that live with kidney cancer. Kidney Cancer Canada advocates for access to new treatments, provides support and information to patients, and works to increase awareness of kidney cancer as a significant health issue. Kidney Cancer Canada also supports the Kidney Cancer Research Network of Canada.

In 2019, more than 6,600 Canadians will be diagnosed with kidney cancer and more than 1,900 will die from the disease. Visit www.kidneycancercanada.ca for more information.

