Prokan Grills Announces Expansion into Canada

Prokan's Popular Products from Outdoor Grills to Pizza Ovens will Now be Available on Wayfair Canada and RONA Canada

TUSTON, Calif., March 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- Prokan Grills , a leader in high-quality grills and outdoor cooking appliances since 1977, is continuing to expand its retail availability with its official launch into the Canadian market - just in time for the 2025 grilling season. The expansion marks a significant milestone for Prokan Grills, which has built a strong reputation for delivering superior grilling experiences across the United States.

With durability, quality, innovation, and style at the forefront of all Prokan products, the brand's state-of-the-art appliances are more than just grills. Instead, they're modern-day outdoor hearths where consumers can gather to cook, eat, and celebrate. Prokan's availability in Canada via Wayfair Canada and RONA Canada guarantees new consumers can now take advantage of its products' exceptional performance.

At launch, Prokan Grills will offer several products across categories including:

"We are incredibly excited to introduce our brand to the Canadian market," said Ray Chang, CEO of Prokan Grills. "Wayfair Canada and RONA Canada provide the perfect platforms to reach customers who value quality, performance, and modernization in their outdoor cooking experience. Now, customers across Canada will have access to a variety of Prokan's products spanning outdoor grills, pizza ovens, fireplaces and more. With a commitment to durability, quality, and innovation, our products ensure that every outdoor chef can elevate their grilling game."

Prokan's products are now available for purchase on Wayfair Canada and RONA Canada . For additional information, please visit prokangrills.com . To inquire about carrying Prokan Grills at your store, please visit https://prokangrills.com/home/contact-us/become-a-dealer/ .

About Prokan Grills

Since 1977, Prokan Grills has been dedicated to producing high-quality grills with a focus on durability, expert craftsmanship, and sustainability. Prokan Grills' products serve as modern outdoor hearths that bring families and friends joy, connection, and togetherness.

SOURCE Prokan Grills

[email protected]