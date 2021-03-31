Project Greenlight Seeks Innovative Proposals to Accelerate the Transition to a Clean Economy

Project Greenlight is built around a challenge process that enables members to source, screen and onboard solutions at a rapid pace, and connect innovators to valuable demonstration opportunities. Innovators can submit proposals to open calls at any time, while targeted calls indicate deadlines for submission. Proponents whose solutions are selected for implementation can pilot their technology in a real-world environment, using the pilots as a launchpad to scale innovation, create jobs and attract investment.

Two Project Greenlight members have issued targeted calls:



City of Vancouver – seeking smart technology monitoring solutions for green rainwater infrastructure

seeking smart technology monitoring solutions for green rainwater infrastructure QuadReal – seeking leak detection and prevention solutions that reduce the need for water-damage restoration

Several members have issued open calls:

TransLink – seeking technologies that improve work in digital services, infrastructure and fleet, and building energy management, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions

seeking technologies that improve work in digital services, infrastructure and fleet, and building energy management, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions FortisBC – identifying technologies that improve utility maintenance and operations work, including drones, AR/VR and AI

identifying technologies that improve utility maintenance and operations work, including drones, AR/VR and AI City of New Westminster – seeking digital technologies that increase resident engagement and improve the city's operational effectiveness

seeking digital technologies that increase resident engagement and improve the city's operational effectiveness City of Vancouver – exploring ideas that address sustainability goals and digital priorities that fall within the areas of transportation, zero-waste, rainwater,and buildings and digital infrastructure

exploring ideas that address sustainability goals and digital priorities that fall within the areas of transportation, zero-waste, rainwater,and buildings and digital infrastructure QuadReal – exploring technologies to implement across its residential, office and light-industrial real estate portfolio

To view active challenges, visit www.projectgreenlight.io. Follow @ProGreenlight for updates.

About Project Greenlight:

Project Greenlight is a membership-based demonstration platform that supports public and private enterprises (members) by advancing their sustainability, smart, and digital goals. The platform is built around a challenge process that addresses members' innovation needs and enables them to source, screen, and onboard solutions at a faster pace than would be possible under conventional procurement processes. By unlocking new opportunities for innovation, Project Greenlight aims to amplify Metro Vancouver's startup ecosystem and accelerate smart and sustainable transformation across the region.

