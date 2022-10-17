Project 10 Appoints Brandon Davis as Chief Operating Officer

"Brandon's appointment is the strategic evolution of his ongoing advisory role for Project 10, formalizing his position to realize the substantial growth opportunities for the company," said Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Barnsley. "Brandon's extensive business experience and unique perspective will guide Project 10 as we aspire to become a globally recognized comedy producer."

"Project 10 has an incredibly bright future ahead, so I'm excited to assume this official position with the company after several years of strategic advisement," said Davis. "I look forward to working alongside Project 10's talented team who have contributed to three years of unprecedented growth. Together, we'll navigate our strategic growth plan with a laser focus on the abundance of opportunity ahead of us."

The announcement comes following a highly successful year for Project 10, including the premiere of the highly acclaimed Amazon Original KIDS IN THE HALL reboot. Additionally, production ended this fall on the second season of Project 10's top-rated comedy SON OF A CRITCH (produced with Take the Shot Productions in association with Lionsgate and CBC) and slated to premiere in early 2023. Season 1 of SON OF A CRITCH was recently sold to several European broadcasters, including Paramount + in the U.K. Project 10 also recently completed production with Seven24 Films on JANN: ALONE FOR THE HOLIDAYS, an all-new special based on the hit comedy JANN and premiering his holiday season on CTV.

About Brandon Davis

A strategic advisor to Project 10 for the past seven years, Brandon Davis is the Managing Partner for legendary professional baseball player Vernon Well's private equity firm, JayChris Management , based in Texas. His extensive background in investment management and corporate strategy has been integral to Project 10's growth to date. He will continue to contribute to several other investments and businesses in the JayChris Management portfolio, including two wine brands and a sports apparel company.

About Project 10 Productions Inc.

Established in 2009, Project 10 is a television production company with offices in Toronto and Los Angeles specializing in scripted comedy. The company works closely with high-profile talent to develop and produce compelling content for the worldwide marketplace. Project 10 has established itself as a go-to partner for domestic and international creators, broadcasters, and distributors alike. The company specializes in production and creative services and has a proven track record of generating world class episodic television for the global market. Project 10 recently produced the highly anticipated return of KIDS IN THE HALL in partnership with Lorne Michaels' Broadway Video for Amazon Prime. The first season of their hit comedy SON OF A CRITCH (13 x 30) debuted as the most-watched original Canadian comedy in the country, is one of the most-streamed comedies on streaming service CBC Gem and was recently sold internationally. A second season (13 x 30) recently completed production and is scheduled to debut in early 2023. As well, Project 10's hit series JANN (22 x 30), co-created by and starring award-winning recording artist Jann Arden, recently aired its third season on CTV and returns with a holiday special later this year.

Other recent production credits include the comedy SPUN OUT (26 x 30) for CTV, the Family Channel/Netflix series MY PERFECT LANDING (15 x 30), the digital series TOM GREEN'S SNOW JAM for CBC Comedy, the sports documentary series, SPORTS ON FIRE (6 x 30) for TMN and Movie Central, and the award-winning feature documentary SPIRIT UNFORGETTABLE for HBO Canada. The principal executives for Project 10 Productions Inc. are Chief Executive Officer Andrew Barnsley, an Executive Producer on CBC/PopTV's SCHITT'S CREEK, which won a record-setting nine EMMY Awards including Best Comedy Series in 2020; Chief Operating Officer Brandon Davis; and President Ben Murray. Learn more at www.project10.ca .

SOURCE Project 10 Productions Inc.

For further information: Scott Henderson | 416.303.5440 | [email protected]