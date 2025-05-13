ProHance Named a Major Contender in Everest Group's 2025 People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment

FRISCO, Texas, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- ProHance, a new-age leader in workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, has been named a Major Contender in the Everest Group People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025. The study evaluated 23 distinct analytics platforms and placed ProHance at the forefront of the North American Enterprise and SMB landscape; and highlighted the critical role it plays in helping organizations drive productivity, optimize workforce performance and make data-informed decisions.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix® is a renowned benchmark that evaluates technology providers based on market impact, vision and capability. ProHance's inclusion is based on its strong customer traction, measurable ROI, and ability to scale enterprise-wide across industries.

"With U.S. companies increasingly navigating hybrid and distributed workforce challenges, ProHance stands out for delivering real-time visibility into work patterns, operational efficiency, and employee engagement —empowering business and HR leaders to act decisively in dynamic environments. We are happy to earn the Major Contender status in Everest Group's distinguished People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment," commented Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance.

"ProHance's recognition as a Major Contender in Everest Group's People Analytics Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025 is driven by its ability to offer real-time insights into workforce productivity with a robust set of inputs captured from work-level activity. The work-output module enables a normalized view of output across diverse worker categories, enabling a meaningful enterprise-wide comparison. In addition to helping improve productivity, it also focuses on mitigating risk by offering an AI-powered Retention Risk Index to support attrition management, positioning ProHance as a robust platform for catering to the needs of enterprise workforce analytics," said Sharath Hari N, Vice President at Everest Group.

Enterprise clients across North America validate this strategic value. "ProHance's placement on the PEAK Matrix® is a true reflection of our experience as a client. Among the many platforms we assessed, ProHance stood out as the most comprehensive solution — providing real-time, enterprise-wide visibility, actionable insights, and seamless operational enablement. It has helped us drive productivity, optimize resource utilization, improve workforce efficiency, and strengthen governance," says Martin Edgerton, Head of Global Service Delivery at JLL.

