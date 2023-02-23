Progressive Planet Starts Supplying One of North America's Largest Retailers with One of its Leading Pet Brands

Wundercat® Brand to be offered across British Columbia

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, BC, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") has entered into a distribution partnership with one of North America's top three big box retailers to provide high-quality Wundercat® cat litter, one of its signature animal products, across British Columbia.

This partnership allows Progressive Planet — which uses natural products to create planet friendly solutions in cement, agriculture, animal health and more — to project its brand to millions of customers across British Columbia.

Progressive Planet, surrounded by the ancient volcanic fields of southeastern British Columbia, creates, and sells a wide array of every-day products derived from volcanic ashes and minerals it harvests from its extensive volcanic deposits. Wundercat®, an eco-friendly and high-performing cat litter line that is available across North America, is one of more than 200 products it distributes.

"We already ship over 2.3 million consumer products annually to over 10,000 locations across North America and this new distribution partner, which will feature Wundercat®, will help us further the reach of the Progressive brand and its planet-friendly products," said Ian Grant, COO of Progressive Planet.

"The new supply agreement advances our strategy of increasing the market penetration of our best-selling brands and discontinuing less profitable private label brands," added Grant. "Selling Progressive Planet branded products offers greater gross margins, with lower carrying costs, compared to private label alternatives. It also accelerates Progressive Planet's move to its lean and focused manufacturing model."

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a well-established Cleantech and manufacturing company based in Kamloops, British Columbia, in the heart of some of Canada's richest volcanic fields, which are the prime ingredient of our innovations. Our expertise lies in merging Cleantech innovations with ancient volcanic ash and minerals to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

For further information: or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, President & CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]