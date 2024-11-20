Progressive Planet Reschedules Annual General Meeting

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE USA/

KAMLOOPS, BC, Nov. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("Progressive Planet" or the "Company") announces that its annual general meeting of the shareholders which was originally scheduled to be held on December 19, 2024 will now be held on January 9th, 2025 at 1:30pm in Vancouver, BC.

There will be no change to the November 15, 2024 record date. The meeting is being rescheduled due to the ongoing Canada Post strike, and the Company would like to avoid any delay in the mailing of the meeting materials to its shareholders.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, a manufacturing company operating out of Kamloops, British Columbia, is reimagining what is possible when we prioritize our planet's health. Our expertise lies in developing products using our owned mineral assets and recycled materials to create Products for a Healthy Planet™.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions is proudly disrupting the cement industry and is home to our cement lab. Our second lab on site is geared towards developing products for the agricultural and animal care industries. Our product lines include patented and patent pending products which are developed with the express intent of promoting a healthy planet using naturally occurring minerals and the urban mining of recycled materials. Our products are found in over 10,000 retail stores across North America.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the NCIB and the repurchases thereunder as well as the effect of those repurchases, statements regarding the future of the Bromley Creek Zeolite Mine and statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]