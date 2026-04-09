Progressive Planet provides shareholder update

/DISCLAIMER: THIS NEWS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY CANADIAN LAWS, DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION OUTSIDE CANADA./

KAMLOOPS, BC, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide a detailed shareholder update.

Progressive Planet Products records highest ever monthly purchase orders.

On December 18, 2025, Progressive Planet announced that it received the highest monthly purchase orders in October 2025 since the acquisition of Absorbent Products in February 2022. Purchase orders received in October 2025 exceeded $2.7 million.

The Company is pleased to announce that in the month of March 2026, purchase orders received exceeded $3 million.

Progressive Planet witnessed an increase across multiple product lines, not just in the new SKUs going into the US market.

PLAN expands to a fifth production line to meet new demand.

With the growth experienced in the core business in Kamloops, Progressive Planet is experiencing greater demand than can be filled with its current line that is used to fill puffer bottles, small jugs, and pouches.

"We have seen an increase in demand across all of our agricultural products packaged in rigid plastic jugs and bottles. To alleviate the resulting production bottleneck, we have decided to invest in a used system, allowing us to run two SKUs simultaneously. The expectation is that the used system will be operational in Kamloops in the month of May 2026," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

In the longer term, the Company is looking at larger, more automated systems, but our internal growth projections envision utilizing all of the new and used equipment that will be procured in the next year.

Progressive Planet Alberta signs first lab contract.

Progressive Planet Alberta (PPA) has signed its first paid client and is excited to provide lab support to CURA, a UBC spinout technology that is electrifying the production of cement clinker.

"This new phase for PPA follows a successful grand opening event and we are excited to start serving new clients as well as progressing the development of Planet LCD Cement and affiliated admixtures. The dual mandate of generating revenue for the company, while progressing product development research is a practical way to alleviate the cost of development," stated Dr. Doug Brown, President and CTO.

"Progressive Planet Alberta is filling a critical gap in regional cement testing, and we're proud to be their first client. Their commitment to practical, science‑driven decarbonization aligns with our own, and access to reliable, local lab support enables CURA to move faster on commercial validation as we scale our electrochemical technology for low‑carbon cement production," stated Dr. Erin Bobicki, CEO of CURA.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]