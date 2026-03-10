PLAN replaces 50% of Portland cement with latest cement

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide a detailed shareholder update on its various cement initiatives.

PLAN files US Provisional Patent Application for Planet LCD CementTM

Progressive Planet has developed a third supplementary cementing material (SCM) which it has named Planet LCD Cement.

In an effort to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete, global cement companies have begun producing a type of cement called Limestone Calcined Clay Cement (LC3). LC3 cements use natural pozzolans high in alumina such as metakaolin along with limestone and gypsum to replace up to 50% of Portland cement in concrete. LC3 cements are known to be highly reactive based on the fact that they contain high levels of alumina.

Progressive Planet believes it is the first company to develop Limestone Calcined Diatomite (LCD). LCD has many times lower amounts of alumina than LC3 Cements and Progressive Planet has successfully substituted up to 50% of Portland with Planet LCD Cement with strong compressive strength in tests on mortar cubes. Current testing has demonstrated strong compressive strength replacing Portland cement on a "weight for weight" basis at 20%, 35%, and 50% replacement with all compressive strengths passing ASTM C618.

"Planet LCD Cement uses diatomaceous earth, limestone, and gypsum, all which are plentiful materials," stated Steve Harpur, CEO. "We have created a highly reactive cement without metakaolin. Waste diatomaceous earth powders sell for a fraction of the cost of metakaolin. This opens up opportunities to utilize waste diatomaceous earth powders globally to replace 50% of Portland with Planet LCD Cement," further stated Harpur.

"Planet LCD Cement is a scalable solution that creates stronger cement than the status quo," stated Dr. Doug Brown, CTO. "The reactivity of silica in these naturally occurring rocks is exceptional for the production of natural pozzolans."

Planet LCD Cement was invented by Steve Harpur, Dr. Doug Brown, and Michael Carrell, all full-time team members of Progressive Planet. A trademark application for the name Planet LCD Cement has been filed in Canada and protection will be sought in the USA claiming priority to that Canadian application. In addition, a provisional patent application for the composition of Planet LCD Cement has been filed in the USA, which lays the foundation for international filings in additional countries within one year.

PLAN announces grand opening of Calgary Cement Lab and streamlining of cement research.

Progressive Planet is pleased to announce that its Calgary-based C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions will have its grand opening on Thursday, March 26, 2026. Dr. Doug Brown, Dr. Laurie Donnelly, and Dr. Gerhard Albrecht of Progressive Planet Alberta will all be present for the grand opening along with the entire board of directors of Progressive Planet. The two co-founders of Progressive Planet, Dave Richardson and Steve Harpur, CEO of Progressive Planet Solutions will also be present to welcome all of our distinguished guests.

Going forward, the Calgary lab will focus on creating various versions of Planet LCD Cement using sources of waste diatomaceous earth from industrial mineral processors while also focusing on the development of our own plasticizer that is specifically designed for use with Planet LCD Cement.

The Calgary lab will also work on creating various versions of Gladiator SCM. Finally, the Calgary lab will offer contractual testing services to third party clients with the long-term goal of becoming another profit centre for the PLAN Group of Companies.

The Kamloops lab will remain focused on quality control testing of PozGlass SCM as the company moves closer to commercialization. In addition, the Kamloops lab will focus on developing specialty cement additives which contain nanoparticles of glass.

The production of PozGlass SCM results in nanoparticles being created in our wastewater. The Kamloops lab has invested in a specialty particle size analyzer that can identify particles as small as ten nanometres. Efforts to recover and generate more nanoparticles of glass have commenced in the Kamloops lab.

"As a mechanical engineer, I have been working on wet grinding circuits for over fifteen years. As with most materials, the reactivity of PozGlass increases with the reduction in the average particle size," stated Michael Carrell, Manager of the PozGlass SCM lab. "The ability to create incremental value from particles that are so small that they pass through the filter press that recovers PozGlass is exciting to me," stated Carrell.

Update on the PozGlass SCM Pilot Plant

All major components for Phase 1 of the PozGlass Pilot Plant are now installed. This has enabled our team to now focus on installing the roof and siding on the building extension and to focus on getting all the equipment energized.

"Unless there are delays from the local electrical utility to connect the new 1,200-amp electrical service to the power poles on the street, Progressive Planet expects the PozGlass SCM Pilot Plant to be producing dry glass powder before the end of our fourth quarter which ends on April 30, 2026," stated Sam MacDonald, P. Eng. and Process Engineer for PozGlass SCM.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our two C-Quester™ Centres of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]