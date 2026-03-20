Progressive Planet provides details of insider transactions

KAMLOOPS, BC, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") provides detail of certain insider transactions completed on March 17th and March 18th, 2026.

On March 17, 2026, Stephen Harpur, CEO and Chair of Progressive Planet, sold 450,000 common shares of PLAN in two pre-arranged block trades at $0.32 per share. Then, on March 18, 2026, Mr. Harpur sold an additional 50,000 shares at $0.32 per share.

Furthermore, on March 18, 2026, Mr. Harpur exercised 150,000 stock options at $0.18 per share. Ownership of 75,000 of the shares obtained from this exercise were immediately transferred to Mr. Harpur's spouse.

"In April 2023, I borrowed funds to invest in Progressive Planet through a private placement at $0.25 per unit. The investment loan is now due, and I am using proceeds from the share sales to repay the balance," stated Harpur. "I am grateful that I was able to conduct these transactions in an orderly fashion with pre-arranged buyers."

"Furthermore, it is my hope and intention to continue to work for Progressive Planet for many years to come, so long as I have the support of the Board of Directors and PLAN's shareholders. While I am not required to publicly disclose the rationale for these transactions, it is personally important to me to provide this information to PLAN's investors and other stakeholders," stated Harpur.

Mr. Harpur continues to hold over 1.9 million shares and over 3 million stock options via personal and corporate accounts. Insider filings relating to these transactions were completed on March 20, 2026.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com.

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions Inc.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]