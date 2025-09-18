Progressive Planet Products receives commitment for up to $1.9 million in Energy Efficiency Incentives from FortisBC

KAMLOOPS, BC, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to announce that it has received a commitment from FortisBC Energy Inc ("FortisBC) for up to $1.9 million in energy efficiency rebates upon completion of several upgrade projects at its Kamloops facility.

The projects include:

Installing a new mineral powder grinding mill with a dynamic classifier,





Installing a new roller compactor to reduce the amount of moisture entering the legacy natural gas dryer, and,





Installing a heat recovery loop to recycle heat from our legacy natural gas dryer exhaust and return this heat to the dryer.

Progressive Planet is eligible to receive the rebates for implementing the above three projects under FortisBC's Custom Efficiency Program.

The Custom Efficiency Program is designed to help FortisBC customers identify and implement cost-effective energy conservation measures that are tailored to their specific building or facility. Eligible natural gas and electricity customers can apply to receive incentive funding for projects that help lower energy use.

Prior to receiving the incentive commitment, Progressive Planet undertook an energy study with the assistance of a FortisBC program-approved third-party engineering firm. The firm conducted a detailed engineering analysis which identified the three opportunities listed above to lower Progressive Planet's consumption of natural gas.

Payment of the rebates will be made upon completion of the projects and Progressive Planet anticipates investing nearly $2.6 million in the upgrades.

"We are grateful to be eligible for rebates for these three capital projects which all will help lower our gas use. The entire process of completing the engineering study and working with our FortisBC key account manager was seamless and we are excited to take steps to help lower our carbon footprint by implementing these three projects. Work will commence immediately, and we expect to have all three projects completed within 18 months," stated Steve Harpur, CEO.

About Progressive Planet:

Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

