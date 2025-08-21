Progressive Planet Announces Record Annual Net Income and Cash Flow

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company") is proud to provide highlights for the fiscal year ending on April 30, 2025.

Financial Highlights include the following:

Net income increased to $1,669,591 , compared to a loss of $392,832 for the prior year,





increased to , compared to a of for the prior year, Income from operations was $1,787,613 , a 164% increase compared to operating income of $678,035 generated in the prior year,





was , a 164% increase compared to operating income of generated in the prior year, EBITDA increased to $3,224,723 , compared to $1,355,099 for fiscal 2024 (a 138% increase),





increased to , compared to for fiscal 2024 (a 138% increase), Revenue decreased by 0.6% to $19,518,077 ,





decreased by 0.6% to , Gross profit increased by 0.9% to $6,063,780 ,





increased by 0.9% to , Gross margin increased to 31.1% compared to 30.6% in the prior year,





increased to 31.1% compared to 30.6% in the prior year, Cash flow generated from operating activities was $5,099,865 compared to $2,572,048 in the prior year, and,





generated from operating activities was compared to in the prior year, and, The Company's cash balance increased to $5,428,513 compared to $1,685,806 in the prior year.

The last year saw the Company continue its focus on controlling costs which resulted in strong cash flow and net income relative to the year prior. Annual revenues have been flat for the last two years.

The Company intends to release its Q1 financial results early, on or before September 11, 2025. With the close proximity of the annual results release today and the impending release of Q1 results, the Company will schedule an earnings call covering both the annual results and the Q1 results. The earnings call details will be included in the news release announcing Q1 results.

Certain information provided in this news release is extracted from the consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of the Company for the year ended April 30, 2025 and should be read in conjunction with them. It is only in the context of the fulsome information and disclosures contained in the Financial Statements and MD&A that an investor can properly analyze this information. The Financial Statements and MD&A can be found under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

This news release contains financial measures not prepared in accordance with IFRS® Accounting Standards. These measures are referred to as "non-IFRS" measures and include: Gross Margin and EBITDA, which are defined below. The Company's management believes these non-IFRS measures provide investors with additional information for the analysis of the Company's results of operations, particularly in evaluating performance from one period to another. The Company's management uses non-IFRS financial measures to make operating decisions, as they facilitate additional internal comparisons of the Company's performance to historical results and to competitors' results.

EBITDA: EBITDA, or Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization, is an alternative measure of performance utilized by management to evaluate and analyze the Company's results. EBITDA is net income (or loss) excluding interest (finance costs), current and future income tax expense, amortization and depreciation expense, and depletion expense.

Gross margin: This ratio expresses gross profit as a percentage of revenue for a given period. It assists in explaining the Company's results from period to period and measuring profitability. This ratio is calculated by dividing gross profit for a period by the corresponding revenue for the period. There is no directly comparable IFRS measure.

About Progressive Planet:



Progressive Planet, based in Kamloops, British Columbia, is redefining sustainability with our Products for a Healthy Planet™. By leveraging owned mineral assets and recycled materials, we develop patented and patent-pending innovations that promote a healthier planet.

Our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Solutions leads advancements in low-carbon cement technologies. Progressive Planet's products are proudly available in over 10,000 retail locations across North America. For more information, visit progressiveplanet.com .

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/ . This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein including statements regarding the development of future products. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

Disclaimer:

This news release, required by Canadian laws, does not constitute an offer of securities and is not for distribution or dissemination outside Canada.

For further information or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]