Progressive Planet Announces New Target Filing Date

2023 Year End Financial Results to be Filed on or Before September 1 Following Wildfire Related Disruption

KAMLOOPS, BC, Aug. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet (TSXV: PLAN) (OTCQB: ASHXF) ("Progressive Planet", "PLAN", or the "Company"), a leader in developing CleanTech solutions for the planet, announces a new target filing date for the audited consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for the fiscal year ending April 30, 2023. Due to wildfires in the area disrupting the financial close and reporting process, the finalization of the Company's continuous disclosure documents has been delayed. Progressive Planet intends to file its annual audited consolidated financial statements and related MD&A on or before Friday, September 1, 2023.

"Our thoughts are with the people adversely affected by the wildfires in B.C. and we are thankful for those working tirelessly to keep people safe," says Progressive Planet CEO Steve Harpur.

Added Harpur: "With the situation now improved, we also wish to inform our investors that the fires did not impact our mining or manufacturing operations."

Progressive Planet provides regular information for investors on its website: progressiveplanet.com/investors/. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, patents filed, and information on corporate governance.

About Progressive Planet:

We are a CleanTech and manufacturing company with proven product lines based in Kamloops, British Columbia. Our expertise lies in developing critical low-carbon and carbon sequestering solutions using our owned mineral assets and recycled materials to create planet-friendly products that fight climate change and protect our planet's health.

Our products are in 10,000+ retail stores across North America. Our innovations, created at our C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation, bring positive disruption to the cement, agricultural and animal-care sectors by creating products that help reduce carbon footprints and restore ecosystems.

For further information: or investor relations inquiries, please contact: Steve Harpur, CEO, 1 (800) 910-3072, [email protected]