PROGRESSIVE PLANET ANNOUNCES COMPELLING 28-DAY STRENGTH RESULTS FOR POZGLASS™ 100G SCM FROM INDEPENDENT LAB

Eco-Friendly Cementing Alternative Made with 100% Recycled Post-Consumer Glass Pozzolan Engineered to Reduce and Sequester Carbon Emissions in Concrete

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc . (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN" or the "Company"), an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and eco-friendly micronized mineral powders for industry and agriculture, is pleased to announce that the Company has received exceptional 28-day Strength Activity Index (SAI) results for PozGlass 100G SCM.

PozGlass 100G SCM is the Company's new and proprietary supplementary cementing material (SCM) made with 100% post-consumer glass micronized to a fine powder and treated with a novel process to permanently sequester CO2 while increasing its strength.

Earlier in November 2021, PLAN publicly unveiled PozGlass 100G SCM while sharing breakthrough results. As revealed in the announcement, the PozGlass 100G SCM samples registered a 7-day SAI value of 88.3% compared with the 7-day SAI values of 79% for untreated glass test samples.

We have now received the 28-day SAI test results. The untreated glass showed an SAI value of 83%, while the three PozGlass 100G SCM samples registered a 28-day SAI average value of 113.4% compared to the Portland cement control test sample.

"We are thrilled with these latest results," stated Ian Grant, VP of Business Development at PLAN. "PozGlass 100G SCM outperformed the Portland cement control test sample by more than 13% at just 28 days. It's more typical to see pozzolan strength parity at the 56-day mark. At commercial scale, an SCM that outperforms Portland cement at 28 days provides a unique opportunity for concrete producers to maximize replacement levels of Portland cement for boosting concrete performance while also reducing the carbon footprint of every batch. We still have work to do, but more strength with a lower carbon footprint is a 'win-win' for builders and the environment," stated Grant.

The Company is procuring the equipment needed to demonstrate its production of PozGlass SCM and PozGlass 100G SCM in-house at its C-Quester™ Centre of Sustainable Innovation set to open in Q1 of 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, and will continue optimizing PozGlass 100G with a focus on:

Confirming the economics of commercial scale production;

Filing patents to protect novel processes; and

Quantifying and optimizing the carbon sequestration potential of PozGlass 100G SCM.

ABOUT PROGRESSIVE PLANET

Progressive Planet is an emerging technology company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the earth's inherent binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help our customers build, grow, and operate more responsibly.

PLAN continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) with a focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs we create; utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs; and sequestering CO2 in SCMs to address climate change.

PLAN's operations currently include:

A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, BC which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals,

A research lab in Calgary, AB focused on creating SCMs and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; and,

Three natural pozzolan properties in BC including our flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and our two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property.

