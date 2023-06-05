Progressive Mortgages Revolutionizes Mortgage Industry with a New Partner Referral Program

TORONTO, June 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Progressive Mortgages, the pioneering force in mortgage solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated partner referral program. Specializing in non-traditional loans and personalized guidance, the company challenges the outdated concept of "one-size-fits-all" mortgages to cater to diverse client needs. With over two decades of experience, Progressive Mortgages leverages its extensive network to provide tailor-made solutions prioritizing customer satisfaction.

Understanding the real estate landscape, Progressive Mortgages has developed a tool streamlining the mortgage process, resulting in the innovative partner referral program. This program simplifies life and reduces stress for real estate agents and clients.

Key features of the partner referral program include:

Mortgage Portal: Access a customizable landing page with a unique URL, providing real-time updates on rates, promotions, products, and news. Equipped with affordability calculators and personalized mortgage application URLs, the portal ensures essential information is easily accessible for informed decisions.



Auto Preapproval: Say goodbye to time-consuming paperwork with the efficient auto pre-approval system. This automated process expedites applications, saving valuable time for all parties involved.



Hosted Landing Page: Enhance your website by embedding Progressive Mortgage's landing page, improving the client's mortgage experience and generating an additional revenue stream. The user-friendly interface makes your website a hassle-free destination for mortgage solutions.

Arash Doulatshahi, CEO of Progressive Mortgages, emphasized, "Submitting a client application now takes a mere 13 seconds. Exceptional customer service is our top priority, reflected in our five-star Google reviews. With the partner referral program, we simplify the mortgage journey for agents and clients, exceeding expectations. Together, we can make the mortgage process stress-free."

Progressive Mortgages invites real estate agents, financial advisors, and industry professionals to join its partner referral program for unparalleled mortgage support. Visit https://progressivepartners.ca/

About Progressive Mortgage:

Progressive Mortgages, a leading mortgage lender, provides personalized, non-traditional solutions. With over 20 years of experience, the company offers a comprehensive range of mortgage products and services tailored to individual needs. Through an extensive network and cutting-edge technology, Progressive Mortgages ensures clients receive bespoke, advantageous solutions.

For further information: Media Contact: Arash Doulatshahi, [email protected], (416) 916-4554 ex.100