Professor Wisdom Tettey joins CivicAction Board of Directors

"Professor Tettey's diverse leadership experience in higher education will add an important element to the Board, particularly at a time when cross-sectoral collaboration is critical to re-building our region and inclusive prosperity. CivicAction is committed to serving the greater Toronto region, and this appointment will also help us better reach communities in Scarborough and to the east," said Zabeen Hirji, Chair of CivicAction.

Professor Tettey joined The University of Toronto Scarborough in 2018. Set on the Highland Creek Valley, it serves over 14,000 students. Prior to this, Professor Tettey was the Dean of Arts and Sciences at the Okanagan Campus of the University of British Columbia, and before that Dean of the Faculty of Creative and Critical Studies.

"I look forward to contributing to CivicAction's work in cultivating caring citizens, forging common purpose, building inclusive communities, and growing a network of conscientious leaders with a passion for service – all with the goal of advancing our collective wellbeing," said Tettey.

Professor Tettey has served as a consultant/advisor to various international organizations, including the World Bank, the United Nation's Development Programme, the Africa Capacity Building Foundation, and the International Association of Universities. He is an elected Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences.

A premier civic engagement organization, CivicAction convenes established and rising leaders from all sectors, backgrounds and experiences to catalyze actions and impactful solutions to address pressing challenges in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and beyond. CivicAction's Board of Directors comprises both established and rising leaders from the region.

Our thanks to Cision for sponsoring this announcement.

About CivicAction: Complex challenges need an all-hands-on deck approach, and collective impact is what CivicAction does best. A leading not-for-profit in Canada, we have nearly two decades of experience working to boost civic engagement and build better cities by creating and implementing effective solutions to the most pressing challenges in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area and beyond. To find out more, visit civicaction.ca or follow @CivicActionGTHA .

Building on a decade of high-impact and award-winning leadership programming, CivicAction launched the CivicAction Leadership Foundation to deliver world-class programs that inspire, educate and build inclusive civic leadership. The Foundation harnesses the power of diverse leaders and empowers and activates all voices to influence and shape our region. For more information visit leadership.civicaction.ca .

SOURCE CivicAction

For further information: Sarah Harris, VP, Partnerships and Engagement, CivicAction, [email protected], C: 416-827-4542

Related Links

www.civicaction.ca

