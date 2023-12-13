PROFESSIONAL TOWING ASSOCIATION OF ONTARIO PROVIDES NEW ACCREDIATION PROGRAM TO ASSIST WITH NEW PROVINCIAL LICENSING REQUIREMENTS FOR ALL TOWERS IN JANUARY 2024

The Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) Accreditation program is now available to all Tow Company Owners to assist with the transition and new Provincial Licensing requirements beginning January 2024. Provincial Licensing compliance is a Professional Standard that the PTAO has been advocating to ensure the safety of Tow Company Owners and the Motoring Public.

THESSALON, ON, Dec. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - The Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO) is proud to announce how their Accreditation Program introduced in June 2023 to PTAO Members and September 2023 to non-members, will greatly support and assist all Tow Company Owners with the New Provincial Licensing requirements for all Tow Company Owners effective January 2024. The PTAO Accreditation program is the first of its kind in Canada and aimed at elevating standards and ensuring the highest level of professionalism within the towing industry across the province and directly aligns with the launch of the new Provincial Licensing requirements of Tow Company Owners beginning in January 2024.

Recognizing the critical role that towing services play in maintaining road safety and supporting the public, the PTAO has developed a comprehensive accreditation framework that sets a new industry benchmark. This initiative is designed to not only enhance the quality of services provided by towing professionals, but also to build trust and confidence among the general public requiring towing services.

Key features of the Provincial Licensing and Accreditation Solutions program include:

Rigorous Certification Process: Towing operators will undergo a rigorous certification process, ensuring they meet and exceed industry standards for safety, ethics, and professional conduct. Tow Company Owners must meet the requirements of each Tow Class as set out in the Accreditation Program. Continuing Education: The program emphasizes the importance of ongoing education and professional training and development. Towing professionals will have access to resources and training to stay updated on the latest industry trends, technologies, Ministry updates, and safety protocols. Ethical Practices: PTAO's initiative emphasizes ethical business practices, transparency, and fair pricing. Accredited towing operators pledge to adhere to a code of ethics that prioritizes customer satisfaction and safety. Comprehensive Audits: To maintain accreditation, towing operators will undergo periodic audits to verify compliance with safety standards, equipment maintenance, operational protocols, and best practices. Public Awareness Communications: PTAO continues to provide public awareness through the media to educate consumers about the importance of choosing accredited towing operators and services. The goal is to empower the public to make informed decisions when selecting a towing provider.

The President of PTAO, Mark Graves, commented on the launch, stating, "The PTAO Accreditation program is a significant step forward for the towing industry in Ontario and to ensure compliance with the new Provincial Licensing requirements for Tow Company Owners across the Province. We believe that by establishing and maintaining high standards, we can enhance the reputation of the industry and ensure that the public receives reliable, professional, and ethical towing services."

The PTAO invites Tow Company Owners across Ontario to participate in the Accreditation Program and take advantage of the numerous benefits that becoming a member offers. The implementation of this initiative (Accreditation Program) marks a pivotal moment for the towing industry, reflecting the commitment of the Professional Towing Association of Ontario to promote excellence, safety, and integrity.

Please do not hesitate to contact me at your earliest convenience so meetings can be coordinated.

Sincerely,

Mark Graves

President, PTAO

About the Professional Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO): Since 1998, The Professional Towing Association of Ontario has been the largest and leading organization dedicated to promoting professionalism, safety, and ethical practices within the towing industry. With a commitment to excellence, the PTAO strives to enhance the overall reputation and reliability of towing services in the province. The PTAO has worked tirelessly with external Towing Industry stakeholders over the years to identify a centralized Provincial Towing License solution.

SOURCE The Provincial Towing Association of Ontario (PTAO)

For further information: about the PTAO Accreditation program, please contact [email protected].