Production Underway on Thunderbird's Mud Mountain, a Second Spin-off from the hit Highway Thru Hell Franchise

More Wrecks, More Trouble, on the Toughest Roads in the World

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2020 /CNW/ - Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (TSXV: TBRD) (OTC: THBRF) (Thunderbird or the Company) announced today that production is currently underway on the new original factual series, a second spin-off of the global hit Highway Thru Hell franchise. Bell Media's Discovery has ordered eight one-hour episodes of Mud Mountain (working title).

Mud Mountain (wt) is set in the high mountains of British Columbia, just down the road from the Highway Thru Hell, where giant logs and bigger pay days beckon men to take huge risks. And no one is willing to go deeper in the mud than the Lebeau brothers, Craig and Brent, who are third generation family loggers, with very different styles, and separate operations. Now, wicked weather, and an even more frigid economy, has forced the brothers to bury the hatchet, and work together to survive road building, logging and brotherhood on the steepest, muddiest mountains anywhere.

"This is an incredibly authentic series about two brothers mired in a mountain of mud and family history," says Mark Miller, President of Thunderbird Entertainment. "Craig and Brent are incredibly inspiring men who refuse to give up on the mountain and on each other."

Mud Mountain will create 300 jobs, many in rural British Columbia. Miller adds, "It is an important commission. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, our partners have showed incredible courage to support the industry in this way."

Thunderbird has implemented strict health and safety cultures on all of its shows, which has enabled the Company to remain fully operational throughout COVID-19. These protocols and measures were key to the safe development and production of the new Mud Mountain series.

"We are excited to be working again with Great Pacific on this latest addition to the Highway Thru Hell franchise. Great Pacific are blue chip producers, and Mud Mountain is an exciting, character-driven series set in the heart of British Columbia that we think fans will love," says Corrie Coe, Senior Vice-President, Original Programming, Bell Media.

"We couldn't be more excited to launch a brand-new project from the producers of a fan-favourite Highway Thru Hell," says Edwina Follows, General Manager, Discovery. "Congratulations to the entire team at Great Pacific on what's sure to be another thrilling original series."

Mud Mountain will be distributed around the world by Bell Media.

The series is produced by Great Pacific Media, Thunderbird's factual division, and Bell Media Studios. Executive Producer is Mark Miller. The Series Producer is Jeff Kinnon. For Bell Media, Edwina Follows and Heather Williamson are Production Executives. Robin Johnston is Director of Original Programming, Factual & Reality. Edwina Follows is General Manager, Discovery Networks. Shawn Redmond is Vice-President, Discovery Networks and TSN. Mike Cosentino is President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. Randy Lennox is President, Bell Media.

For information on Thunderbird and to subscribe to the Company's investor list for news updates, go to www.thunderbird.tv.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group:

Thunderbird Entertainment Group is a global award-winning, full-service, multiplatform production, distribution, and rights management company, headquartered in Vancouver, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Toronto, and Ottawa. Thunderbird creates award-winning scripted, unscripted, and animated programming for the world's leading digital platforms, as well as Canadian and international broadcasters. Thunderbird's vision is to produce high quality, socially responsible content that makes the world a better place. The Company develops, produces, and distributes animated, factual, and scripted content through its various divisions, including Thunderbird kids and family (Atomic Cartoons), Thunderbird factual (Great Pacific Media) and Thunderbird productions. Thunderbird is on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @tbirdent. For more information, visit: www.thunderbird.tv.

About Bell Media Original Programming

Bell Media has commissioned some of Canada's most-watched and most-acclaimed original programming, working with the best Canadian independent producers in the country. Hit series commissioned by CTV include #1 Canadian drama TRANSPLANT; record-breaking Canadian formats THE AMAZING RACE CANADA and MASTERCHEF CANADA; #1 new Canadian comedy series JANN; culinary series MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH; and CANADA'S WALK OF FAME AWARDS. Upcoming new series include CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING from the producers of LETTERKENNY and the inspirational lifestyle series HOLMES FAMILY EFFECT starring Mike Holmes, his son Michael, and daughter Sherry. Among the original series on Bell Media specialty and streaming platforms are CTV Sci-Fi Channel's WYNONNA EARP and upcoming THE SURREALTOR; CTV Drama Channel's mystery dramedy CARTER; and CTV Comedy Channel's CORNER GAS ANIMATED. Crave Originals include hit comedy LETTERKENNY and much-anticipated CANADA'S DRAG RACE; dozens of original stand-up specials; original feature documentaries THE NEW CORPORATION and INCONVENIENT INDIAN, and more. Discovery is home to Bell Media's hit factual series and franchises HIGHWAY THRU HELL, HEAVY RESCUE: 401, and DISASTERS AT SEA, in addition to upcoming docu-series MUD MOUNTAIN (working title) and THE LAST OF THE GIANTS, and others. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at www.BellMedia.ca.

About Discovery

With compelling real-life programming that inspires and entertains, Discovery reveals the world in all its wonder, diversity and amazement. Discovery offers a signature mix of adrenaline-charged stories, larger-than-life personalities and vivid imagery for viewers with curious minds. With the best factual programming from Canada and around the world, Discovery captures the excitement of a passion for life – one lived fully and at its most extreme. With exceptional and immersive storytelling, the channel offers in-depth, behind-the-scenes glimpses at the extraordinary people and places that shape our world. Discovery Canada is a joint venture between Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company, and Discovery Communications Inc. Find more information and interactive online features at Discovery.ca

SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS:

Discovery Canada on Facebook: Facebook.com/DiscoveryCanada

on Facebook: Facebook.com/DiscoveryCanada Discovery Canada on Twitter: Twitter.com/DiscoveryCanada

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility of the adequacy or accuracy of this release, which has been prepared by management.

SOURCE Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations Contact: Glen Akselrod, Bristol Capital, Phone: + 1 905.326.1888 ext 1, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Contact: Julia Smith, Finch Media, Phone: +1 604.803.0897, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http://thunderbird.tv/

