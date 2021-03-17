Production Underway on New CTV Life Channel Original Culinary Series, MARY MAKES IT EASY

– Hosted by chef and Canadian Screen Award-winner Mary Berg, MARY MAKES IT EASY is produced by Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted through Proper Television (MASTERCHEF CANADA) –

TORONTO, March 17, 2021 /CNW/ - CTV Life Channel, in association with Boat Rocker Studios, Unscripted through Proper Television, announced today that production has begun on new culinary series MARY MAKES IT EASY. Hosted by Canada's culinary sweetheart Mary Berg, Canadian Screen Award-winner for Best Host, Lifestyle for CTV Original series MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH, the new series for CTV Life Channel consists of 25 half-hour episodes, including a holiday special.

For Berg, cooking is life. Making and serving delicious food for friends and family is how Berg expresses her love for them. It's also how she connects with fans and followers around the world who might need some help with their own cooking adventures.

Filming in Toronto at Berg's home kitchen, MARY MAKES IT EASY follows Berg as she provides tips, tricks, and recipes to solve every day cooking woes. From ideas on what to make with a fridge full of leftovers, to lackluster chicken emergencies, Berg takes viewers through simple solutions, and leaves them with a newfound confidence to overcome any challenges they encounter on their culinary journey.

As part of the new series, Berg wants to know what cooking questions Canadians need answered. With submissions now open at AskMary.ca, people have the opportunity to send their inquiries to Berg, with some questions to be featured on MARY MAKES IT EASY.

"Following the success of MARY'S KITCHEN CRUSH, we're delighted to introduce a new series with the incredibly talented Mary Berg to our portfolio of hit original programming," said Justin Stockman, Vice- President, Content Development & Programming, Bell Media. "Together with our partners at Proper Television, we look forward to bringing more of Mary's creativity, skill, warmth, and humour to Canadian viewers."

