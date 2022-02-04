BRAMPTON, ON, Feb. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - Out an of an abundance of caution, Loblaw Companies Ltd. is recalling 200 mL bottles of PC® Black Label Lemon & Ginger Sicilian Soda with UPC: 060383021573 and best before code of 2023 SE 24, due to the possibility of glass.

The product was sold between September 29, 2021 and February 3, 2022 across Canada at the following stores: Superstore™, Fortinos™, Loblaw™, Valu-Mart™, Your Independent Grocer, Zehrs™, Nofrills™, Atlantic Superstore™, Dominion™, ProvigoMC, MaxiMC, AxepMC, IntermarcheMC, Extra Foods™, Real Canadian Wholesale Club™.

All affected units have been removed from store shelves. Customers can return the product to the place of purchase and the customer service desk will provide a full refund.

We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this recall may have caused. The health and safety of customers is our top concern.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited

For further information: For more information regarding the recall, customers can contact customer service via www.loblaw.ca or 1-888-495-5111.