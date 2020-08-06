Product of the Year Canada partners with EnsembleIQ to get ready for 'what's next' in consumer product innovation

As brands react to unprecedented times, the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation teams up with Canada's network of media and information resources, including Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News and Pharmacy Practice + Business

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - At a time in our history when innovation is more important than ever, Product of the Year Canada is partnering with EnsembleIQ to take POY to the next level for 2021 and beyond.

"Looking to what's next in innovation, we are excited to announce a new partnership with EnsembleIQ to enhance and grow the Canadian operation," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management.

"EIQ is the preeminent media partner across the CPG and retail community not only in Canada but across North America," Nolan continued. "The amazing media brands, information resources and Path to Purchase Institute are exciting platforms and tools for POY to expand and to deliver even more value for our winners for years to come."

In Canada, EnsembleIQ's integrated, total-market brands and resources include Canadian Grocer, Convenience Store News, Pharmacy Practice + Business, and Profession Santé among others.

Consumers looking to what's new, what's next

Given the current global situation, significant changes are occurring in retail and consumer goods, sparking innovation and increased product demand.

"Product of the Year is a remarkable, 30+ year international program that serves as the standard of consumer confidence and product innovation,'' said EnsembleIQ CEO Jennifer Litterick. "We are looking forward to celebrating and supporting these brilliant new products that are on the horizon. Consumers are looking for what's new and what's next, and forward thinking manufacturers are eager to deliver."

Shortcut for shoppers

Product of the Year™ is the world's largest consumer-voted award for product innovation and currently operates in more than 40 countries with the same goal: to guide consumers to the most innovative products in their market and reward the entrants for quality and innovation.

In Canada, the Product of the Year seal is backed by the votes of thousands of Canadian consumers, serving as a shortcut for shoppers to save time and money. For entrants of the winning products, the award is a powerful marketing message proven to increase product awareness, trial, and use.

Open for 2021 entries

Product of the Year Canada, formerly with Rogers Media, is accepting entries for 2021 from consumer products and services that demonstrate innovation in design, function, or packaging. A jury comprised of industry experts selects the finalists that meet the Product of the Year standards of value and innovation. Those selected finalists are categorized and judged through an online survey of Canadian consumers, conducted by Kantar, on behalf of EnsembleIQ. Consumers vote and select the winning products they feel are most worthy of both the Product of the Year Canada title and the distinct internationally renowned red seal. Winning products are announced annually and receive the right to use the Product of the Year Canada seal in their marketing and communications.

Building on established relationships

"This is an opportunity for us to showcase innovative products from the deep and far-reaching relationships we have already established with grocery, food and pharmacy partners," said Donna Kerry, SVP, Canada, EnsembleIQ. "We are proud and excited to be a part of such an influential global institution as Product of the Year, and we are eager to hit the ground running and take it to the next level."



About Product of the Year

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 45 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are backed by the votes of 40,000 consumers in a national representative study conducted by research partner TNS, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products are announced in February each year and receive the right to use the Product of the Year logo in marketing communications for two years.

About EnsembleIQ

A premier business intelligence resource that helps people and their organizations succeed, EnsembleIQ serves the business-to-business needs of retailers, consumer goods manufacturers, technology providers, hospitality and healthcare professionals, marketing agencies and retail service providers. The company provides an integrated network of media and information resources that inform, connect and provide actionable marketplace intelligence. It's brands in Canada include Canadian Grocer, Canada Convenience Store News, Monday Retail IQ, The Medical Post, Pharmacy Practice+Business, Québec Pharmacie, ProfessionSanté.

EnsembleIQ is a portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners, a private equity investor with more than 30 years' experience investing in growth companies in partnership with strong management teams. More about RFE can be found at http://rfeip.com/ .



About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar is part of WPP and its services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

