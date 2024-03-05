ProducKIDvity: Pioneering Change in the Childcare Industry as First Living Wage Certified Childcare Employer in Southern Interior

KELOWNA, BC, March 5, 2024 /CNW/ - ProducKIDvity, the innovative childcare coworking facility based in the heart of the Okanagan, has made history by becoming the first childcare facility in the Southern Interior to achieve Living Wage Certification. This prestigious certification reflects ProducKIDvity's commitment to providing fair and sustainable wages to its employees, including Early Childhood Educators (ECEs), who play a vital role in shaping young minds and supporting working parents.

"We are proud to lead the way in the Southern Interior by becoming a Living Wage Certified Employer," said Charlene de Dood, Director of Childcare. "Our team works tirelessly to provide exceptional care and education to children while supporting working parents and entrepreneurs. This certification reaffirms our dedication to creating a positive impact, not just within our facility but also in the broader community."

ProducKIDvity's commitment to re-inventing the childcare industry goes beyond fair wages. The facility offers an innovative approach to childcare, blending a supportive coworking environment for parents with high-quality, play-based early childhood education for children. By combining these elements, ProducKIDvity aims to break the mold of traditional childcare, offering flexibility, convenience, and quality that exceeds industry standards.

"Higher wages means that our centers can operate at full capacity and that we are able to provide consistency and care families can rely on," added de Dood. "Providing equitable wages has a positive impact not only on our employees, but our families and our community at large. Becoming a Living Wage Certified Employer is just one example of how we're redefining what it means to be a childcare facility in the 21st century."

ProducKIDvity's Living Wage Certification is a testament to its ongoing commitment to excellence and its dedication to creating a positive impact in the lives of its employees, families, and the community at large. As the facility continues to grow and expand its reach, it remains steadfast in its mission to provide high-quality child care and support for working parents and entrepreneurs.

For more information about ProducKIDvity and its innovative childcare coworking model, visit www.produckidvity.com

About ProducKIDvity:

ProducKIDvity is a childcare coworking facility based in the Okanagan, offering a unique blend of high-quality childcare and supportive coworking space for parents. Founded in 2022, ProducKIDvity is dedicated to re-inventing the childcare industry by providing a space where children thrive, parents succeed, employees are well-compensated, and the community grows together.

