Prodigy Ventures Inc. Enters into Investor Relations Agreement

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSXV-PGV) today announced that it has entered into an investor relations agreement with Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol"), a leading investor relations and capital markets advisory firm servicing Canadian and US microcap and small cap companies across international markets, to provide investor relations and communication services. Bristol will provide investor relations services to the Corporation, including the development of new and improved investor materials, introductions to Bristol's direct network of investment professionals, coordination of public events and proactive investor relations campaigns to increase the Corporation's exposure in the investment community.

Bristol has been retained for an initial term of twelve (12) months commencing on September 10, 2019, with automatic renewal, subject to early termination under certain circumstances. In consideration of the services to be provided by Bristol, the Corporation will pay to Bristol a monthly fee of between CDN$7,000 and CDN$10,000 depending on the level of services provided by Bristol to the Corporation in such month. In addition, the Corporation agreed to issue stock options to Bristol Capital for the purchase of up to 240,000 common shares at an exercise price of CDN$0.185 with an expiry date of September 6, 2022 with 60,000 options vesting per quarter.

The Corporation and Bristol act at arm's length, and Bristol has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities. The fees paid by the Corporation to Bristol are for its services only.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth 500 (2018).

For further information: Andrew Hilton, Chief Financial Officer, Prodigy Ventures Inc., Andrew.Hilton@Prodigy.Ventures, 416-606-8833