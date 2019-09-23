Prodigy Ventures Inc. Enters Into a Market-Making Services Agreement

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced that it has retained Generation Advisors Inc. ("Generation Advisors") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Generation Advisors will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V with the objective of contributing to market liquidity of the Company's shares.

Under the terms of the agreement (the "Agreement"), with an effective date of September 20, 2019, Generation Advisors will receive compensation of $7,500 per month. Generation Advisors will not receive shares or options as compensation, however Generation Advisors and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Prodigy and Generation Advisors are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Generation Advisors is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, a participating organization of TSX and a member of TSX.V. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Generation Advisors as principal will be provided by Generation Advisors.

The Agreement is for an initial term of 180 days and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent 180 day periods unless terminated earlier by written notice.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth 500 (2018, 2019).

