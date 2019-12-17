Prodigy Ventures Inc. Announces Q4 Dividend

(TSXV-PGV)

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors has approved a quarterly dividend of Cdn$0.001 per share for holders of record of common shares of the Company on December 31, 2019 and payable in cash on January 8, 2020.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth 500 (2018 and 2019), Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019).

