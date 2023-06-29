Prodigy Ventures Announces Name Change to genifi inc.

TORONTO, June 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV), is proud to announce the effective date of its name change to genifi inc. ("genifi" or the "Company"), and its new stock ticker symbol (TSXV: GNFI). This name change will complete the Company's transformation into a provider of recurring revenue SaaS API platforms, following the sale of its services business, Prodigy Labs, earlier this year. Genifi delivers cutting-edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity verification, tunl. for open banking, and tunl.chat for generative AI-driven customer service. The Company's platforms provide seamless integration of multiple Fintech platforms offered by its partners. The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name and stock symbol on July 4, 2023.

Genifi's rebranding is aligned with its commitment to driving innovation in the Fintech sector with its transformative platforms. The name genifi, derived from "next generation" and "Fintech", encapsulates the Company's mission, "Delivering Fintech Innovation."

Genifi is also taking this opportunity to transition from its FICANEX Technology brand to operate solely under the tunl. name for its open banking and AI-driven chat business. The name change is being completed in connection with a vertical amalgamation of the Company with two of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ficanex Technology Inc. and IDVerifiact Inc. (together the "Subsidiaries"). No securities of the Company will be issued in connection with the amalgamation and the Company's share capital will remain unchanged. All of the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiaries will be cancelled and the assets, liabilities and obligations of the Subsidiaries will be assumed by the Company. The amalgamation will not have any significant effect on the business and operations of the Company.

"We are thrilled to embark on this next stage of our growth with our new name, genifi, as we continue to lead the way in digital identity, open banking, and generative AI," said Tom Beckerman, CEO of genifi. "Our platforms deliver exceptional value to enterprises and financial institutions, and our upcoming releases will expand our capabilities to an even wider range of Fintech partners. We look forward to increasing our recurring platform revenue and enhancing our delivery of Fintech innovation with our IDVerifact, tunl. and tunl.chat platforms."

About genifi inc.

Genifi (formerly Prodigy Ventures) delivers Fintech innovation, with its cutting-edge platforms: IDVerifact for digital identity verification, tunl. for open banking, and tunl.chat for AI-driven chat. Genifi has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest-growing companies and is committed to driving innovation in the Fintech industry.

For more information about genifi and its Fintech platforms, please visit genifi.com

