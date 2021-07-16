Prodigy's IDVerifact™ and IDmission join forces to verify digital transactions

TORONTO, July 16, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced an agreement entered into between its wholly-owned subsidiary, IDVerifact Inc. and IDmission, an industry leader in real-time payment verification and workflow automation.

As part of the agreement, IDVerifact will integrate IDmission's true passive liveness, deduplication, and enhanced biometric Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), IDmission solutions will add best-in-class identity proofing to IDVerifact. George Colwell, SVP Digital Practices at IDVerifact said, "IDVerifact is proud to add IDmission's identity proofing and identity lifecycle management solutions to our comprehensive suite of digital identity solutions. We are empowering our enterprise clients with leading solutions for improving their customers' experience, detecting fraud, validating identity, ensuring compliance, and assessing risk. IDVerifact's ultimate goal is to provide the leading digital identity and trusted digital asset gateway to deliver use cases ranging from potential fraud detection to complex onboarding and lending. IDmission's solutions provide flexibility to solve multiple identity-related issues and have proven to be a great partner in helping to realize our goals."

Together, IDVerifact and IDmission will help businesses prevent fraud, identify and monitor threats, and enable frictionless customer experiences. IDmission uses a full suite of in-house developed technologies to bring sophisticated biometric solutions to IDVerifact. "At IDmission, we are focused on developing and delivering best-in-class identity-proofing technology" said Ashim Banerjee, CEO of IDmission. "Which is why we're thrilled to bring our identity-proofing technology to the Prodigy Ventures' IDVerifact offering."

About IDVerifact Inc.

A Prodigy venture, IDVerifact provides the ability to combine and access a complete suite of leading digital identity providers to meet any business use case. With IDVerifact, organizations stay ahead of fraud, quickly identify risk, and ensure compliance while optimizing their ability to grow revenues and improve client experiences with digital transactions. Providing solutions for identity proofing, KYC, AML, zero proofing and risk proof management. Visit us at https://idverifact.com/.

About IDmission, LLC

IDmission is the leading provider of lifecycle identity management solutions, eliminating risk associated with false identities for customers and employees across the globe. By using a full suite of in-house developed technologies, IDmission is able to provide enhanced security solutions with frictionless user experience. Invisible by design, it applies biometric science to create security that doesn't get in the way of doing business.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and new Fintech platforms for open banking and payments. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, payments, open banking and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth List (2018, 2019 and 2020), and Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019 and 2020).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

