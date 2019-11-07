Prodigy Education (formerly Prodigy Game) earns rankings in Deloitte's Technology Fast 50™ and Fast 500 awards

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 recognizes Canada's 50 fastest-growing technology companies with the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years. Program winners consist of public and private companies in the technology sector, which have transformed the industry.

Co-founders Rohan Mahimker and Alex Peters, who started Prodigy Education in 2011 as a project at the University of Waterloo, credit their rapid revenue increase to a growing team of talented employees who are dedicated to the company's ambitious mission: to help every student around the world love learning.

"Our mission and values are so important to our team culture. When we bring in new talent, we always make sure they believe in what we stand for," says Mahimker. "This has helped us build an amazing team of people who truly want to make an impact. We celebrated reaching 300 employees this year, which is a huge milestone for us."

The Fast 50 and Fast 500 rankings mark the third consecutive year Prodigy Education has been recognized for its accelerated growth and innovation in the technology industry.

"In an era of rapid and constant change, Fast 50 companies should be incredibly proud of the impact they are making across all industries, as they foster the economic prosperity and success of our country," said Erica Pretorius, Partner and National Leader for the Technology Fast 50™ program at Deloitte Canada. "Their bold vision, unrivaled growth and true commitment to innovation allow them to not only improve today's world, but also shape tomorrow's, and I can't wait to see where they take us moving forward."[WK1]

According to Mahimker and Peters, the recognition they've received in the last few years is only the beginning for the company.

"To be honored with such prestigious awards reminds us how far we've come," Peters adds. "It really inspires us to keep improving and finding new ways to advance. We can't wait to see what we can accomplish next with our phenomenal team."

About Prodigy Education

In the last eight years, Prodigy Education has grown from 3,000 local users to more than 50 million worldwide users who are voluntarily practicing math every single day — and enjoying it! Currently, the fastest-growing educational startup in North America — with recent expansions into the UK, Australia, and India — Prodigy Education connects students, parents, teachers and school districts with resources that promote a lifelong love of learning. Anyone with an internet connection is welcome to create a free account and try its effective and engaging K-8 math platform. Prodigy Education's guiding mission is to help every student in the world love learning. Visit prodigygame.com to learn more.

