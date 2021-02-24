Prodigy Comments on Trading Activity at the Request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada

(TSXV-PGV)

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") is issuing this press release in response to a request by the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada to comment on recent trading activity of its stock.

The Company is not aware of any material, undisclosed corporate developments and has no material change in its business or affairs that has not been publicly disclosed that would account for the recent increase in the market price or trading volume of its common shares.

The Company is in ongoing discussions and negotiations with respect to various transactions and entered into a non-binding letter of intent on February 23, 2021 in respect of a potential acquisition of a Fintech services business. The proposed arm's length transaction is subject to a number of conditions and there is no certainty that this transaction will be completed. There are no finders fees payable in connection with the transaction. The Company will provide updates with respect to this and any other transactions as developments warrant in accordance with applicable disclosure requirements.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company develops software and services with emerging technologies for digital transformation, identity and payments. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth List (2018, 2019 and 2020), Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019 and 2020).

Certain information set out in this news release constitutes forward-looking information. Forward looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Forward looking statements in this press release include statements regarding the potential transactions being reviewed by the Company and the potential complete thereof. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, and that information obtained from third party sources is reliable, they can give no assurance that those expectations will prove to have been correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risk factors set forth in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, a copy of which is filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements are made as at the date hereof and unless otherwise required by law, the Company does not intend, or assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements.

