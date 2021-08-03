Prodigy Announces Appointment of Bill Maurin to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV ) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Maurin to the Board of Directors.

Bill Maurin served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Meridian Credit Union. Under his leadership, Meridian grew its consolidated assets under management from $10 billion to over $25 billion, expanded its digital banking offering, and increased its branch footprint by almost 50 per cent. Bill focused on developing and executing growth-oriented strategies during his tenure with Meridian, delivering Meridian's unique brand of co-operative banking with a strong emphasis on providing quality service and innovative financial solutions while strengthening the communities it serves.

Bill led Meridian's amalgamation with Desjardins Credit Union in 2011 and Meridian's acquisition of Roynat Lease Finance in 2016. Bill also spearheaded the creation and development of motusbank, a full service national digital retail bank, launched in 2019. Bill also served as President and CEO of motusbank. With more than 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, Bill began his career at KPMG Chartered Accountants and then progressed through a variety of financial leadership roles at The CUMIS Group and served as Chief Financial Officer of Meridian prior to assuming the Chief Executive Officer role. Bill has served as a director in various financial services and trade organizations and currently serves as Trustee for Brock University and as a director for FICANEX Services Limited.

"I look forward to working with the Prodigy Board and Management team, building on the strong foundation of success that Prodigy has achieved in technology innovation. Prodigy's recognition as one of North America's fastest growing technology companies is a testament to that success," said Bill Maurin. "And the acquisition of FICANEX Technology will further accelerate innovation and open new markets for growth."

"We are very excited that Bill has joined Prodigy's Board," said Tom Beckerman, Prodigy's CEO. "His experience as an innovation leader in the Canadian credit union space is a great match with Prodigy's growth strategy. Bill will be instrumental in helping Prodigy accelerate the delivery of its leading-edge platforms and services to financial institutions."

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and tunl.™ for open banking and customer chat support, coupled with seamless integration of our partners best-of breed Fintech platforms. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, open banking, payments and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards.

