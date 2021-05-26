Prodigy and FinConecta team up to accelerate the distribution of Fintech services in Canada, the United States and around the world

TORONTO and MIAMI, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - Prodigy Ventures Inc. (TSXV: PGV) ("Prodigy" or the "Company") today announced it has signed a new Alliance Agreement with FinConecta (AANDB Tech, Inc.), a global technology company dedicated to accelerating digitization of finance and open banking.

Under the terms of the agreement Prodigy will provide consulting, integration and managed services to enable the rapid deployment of FinConecta's leading-edge API (Application Programing Interface)-based platform. Together, Prodigy and FinConecta will work to accelerate digital transformation and Open Banking, facilitating new use cases and business opportunities for all current and future players in the financial industry.

"Our mission at Prodigy is to deliver Fintech innovation", said Tom Beckerman, Prodigy's Chairman and CEO. "We are excited to partner with FinConecta, and leverage their world-leading platform. We know that there is great demand at our financial institutions and leading enterprises to deliver innovative Fintech solutions to their customers. This Alliance is purpose built to deliver on that promise."

Jorge Ruiz, FinConecta's Founder and CEO commented, "Our best-of-breed platform, combined with Prodigy's proven record of rapid innovation and service delivery to large financial institutions and enterprises, will be a breakthrough in the Fintech space. Together, our Alliance will deliver simple, fast, efficient and scalable solutions that transform financial services and ecommerce."

Prodigy and FinConecta's Alliance will enable financial institutions to accelerate their journey towards testing solutions and running proof of concepts to monetizing APIs and launching new offerings faster. FinConecta's middleware also offers a catalog of curated Fintech companies that provide digital services to financial institutions on a SaaS model and the ability to access multiple solutions through a single integration, 10 times faster.

For Fintechs already operating in Canada and the United States of America or willing to do so, this Alliance offers global exposure to potential clients, a comprehensive sandbox to test products, and a single integration through normalized APIs, giving them access to core banking systems without having to integrate with them individually.

About Prodigy Ventures Inc.

Prodigy delivers Fintech innovation. The Company provides leading edge platforms, including IDVerifact™ for digital identity, and new Fintech platforms for open banking and payments. Our services business, Prodigy Labs™, integrates and customizes our platforms for unique enterprise customer requirements, and provides technology services for digital identity, payments, open banking and digital transformation. Digital transformation services include strategy, architecture, design, project management, agile development, quality engineering and staff augmentation. Prodigy has been recognized as one of Canada's fastest growing companies with multiple awards: Deloitte's Fast 50 Canada and Fast 500 North America (2016, 2017, 2018), Branham 300 (2017, 2018), Growth List (2018, 2019 and 2020), Canada's Top Growing Companies (2019 and 2020).

About FinConecta

FinConecta is a global technology company dedicated to accelerating digitization of finance and open banking. Founded in 2016, headquartered in Miami, and with operations in multiple countries around the world, FinConecta is a FDX Member and AWS Advanced Partner. Learn more at https://finconecta.com .

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

For further information: PRODIGY VENTURES INC.: Andrew Hilton, Chief Financial Officer, [email protected], 416-606-8833; FINCONECTA: Helena Herrero, People & Communications VP, [email protected], +954 805 0865