Process Fusion Partners With Seneca to Provide Digital Process Automation Microcredential

Online course focusing on digital process automation begins Aug. 23, 2021

TORONTO, June 10, 2021 /CNW/ -- Process Fusion, a cloud application and digital transformation solution provider, is proud to announce a partnership with Seneca to give students the opportunity to earn a credential in Digital Process Automation.

Digital Process Automation — offered by Seneca's School of Information Technology Administration & Security — will prepare students to automate common workplace tasks and become more efficient members of the workforce.

"Process Fusion is committed to helping young professionals get prepared to enter the workforce by giving them real-world scenarios that will help them conquer common workplace challenges and achieve their goals," said Daniel Cheng, Chief Marketing Officer at Process Fusion. "We are incredibly excited to partner with Seneca to offer this unique online course to anyone who wishes to master the in-demand digital automation skills."

Process Fusion specializes in cloud-based secure document workflow solutions that eliminate physical paper and improve business processes by automation.

The Digital Process Automation microcredential will be delivered entirely online, guiding students to work through the intensive workshops from a convenient location.

Students will learn programming concepts for practical application and complete a series of in-depth online labs, helping them to gain an understanding of document digitization, intelligent information extraction and document workflows. This course will be particularly helpful to those who are new to computer programming concepts and are looking to gain skills to boost their workplace productivity and employability.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Process Fusion and provide students the skills they need to help employers utilize current IT tools to modernize business practices," said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean of Seneca's Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. "Short, focused learning options available through Seneca microcredentials support those looking to upskill and fill identified talent gaps across sectors."

Those who complete the course will receive a digital badge that can be displayed on social media sites, electronic portfolios and resumés. Learn more about Digital Process Automation.

About Process Fusion

Process Fusion is a software company and cloud solution innovator. We help organizations transform inefficient, paper (labor) intensive business processes into a secure, automated, mobile-ready digital-first experience for all participants. For more information, visit processfusion.com.

About Seneca

Seneca is taking on the great challenges of our time — rebuilding the economy, equity and sustainability — while navigating through the pandemic safely. We're delivering great polytechnic education that combines rigorous academics with practical training to get our graduates job-ready. Learn more: senecacollege.ca.

