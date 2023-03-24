Process Begins to Identify Site for Proposed New Joint Hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo

Experienced candidates wanted for Panel that will lead selection process for future joint hospital

KITCHENER, ON, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital are beginning the process to identify a preferred site to build a proposed new joint hospital in Kitchener-Waterloo.

The new hospital is a key piece of a broader proposal to modernize and expand infrastructure and services to support a growing number of patients and their families in Waterloo Region.

Last spring, Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital secured a $5-million planning grant from the provincial government to continue detailed planning to build new and renewed hospital infrastructure to serve the growing number of patients and families in Waterloo Region and beyond. Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital have a long history of partnering to provide health care services to the community and a new hospital will enable their shared goal of creating a connected health system in the region.

Site Selection Panel

A Panel made up of skilled professionals is being assembled to lead the efforts to identify a preferred site for the proposed new hospital. The Panel will be responsible for overseeing all steps in the site selection process including developing criteria that will be used to evaluate potential sites and evaluating each site to reach a final recommendation.

The hospitals are seeking individuals to serve as members on the Panel who have skills and senior experience in areas such as:

Board governance in large organizations

Clinical services

Hospital leadership

Building or managing large infrastructure projects

Land use planning

Leading or participating in strategic planning for large organizations

Public administration and/or finance

Government and stakeholder relations

Professional experience including legal, risk or accountability management, environmental conservation, engineering and architecture

In addition, this Panel will be supported by the necessary technical and subject matter expertise to make the best decision for the community.

If you have relevant experience and are interested in putting your name forward for consideration, please email your CV to [email protected] with the subject line "Application: Site Selection Panel". The window for applications closes on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. EST.

Progress updates will be shared over the coming months, as well as information about opportunities to get involved. As part of its work, the Panel will be gathering input on what's important to consider when identifying a site for a future hospital through consultations with subject matter experts, hospital teams, and the broader community.

Stay Connected

Updates on the site selection process and opportunities to provide feedback can be found on the Building the Future of Care Together website: futureofcaretogether.ca. Comments and questions can be sent to [email protected].

Quotes

"Grand River Hospital and St. Mary's General Hospital are committed to our vision of building the future of care together in Waterloo Region. As our community grows and our facilities continue to age, we need new and expanded infrastructure to meet the health care needs of our current and future residents. Finding the right site for this hospital is a crucial next step." – Ron Gagnon, President and CEO, Grand River Hospital

"St. Mary's General Hospital and Grand River Hospital bring unique perspectives and fields of expertise. Together, we serve over 1.4 million Ontarians through our regional programs. By coming together, this exciting opportunity creates a shared vision for the future of care to meet the growing and complex needs of our communities, well into the future. Selecting a site for the new hospital is an important first step as we create a connected health system for our communities and teams." – Mark Fam, President, St. Mary's General Hospital

