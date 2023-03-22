Probe Gold Inc. Opens the Market

TORONTO, March 22, 2023 /CNW/ - David Palmer, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Probe Gold Inc. ("Probe Gold" or the "Company") (TSX: PRB), and his team joined Michael Kousaie, Vice President, Strategy and Product Innovation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate the company's graduation from TSX Venture Exchange to Toronto Stock Exchange.

Probe Gold Inc. is a leading Canadian gold exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of highly prospective gold properties. The Company is well-funded and controls a large land package of approximately 1,500-square-kilometres of exploration ground within some of the most prolific gold belts in Québec. The Company is committed to discovering and developing high-quality gold projects, including its key asset the multimillion-ounce Novador Gold Project, Québec.

