PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Opens the Market

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Gordon G. Lawlor, President and Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust ("PROREIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: PRV.UN), along with members of his team and of PROREIT's Board, joined Karoline Hunter, Head, TSX Company Services and Business Transformation, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), to open the market and celebrate PROREIT's 10-year anniversary.

PROREIT Opens the Market Wednesday, April 19, 2023

With over $1 billion in assets value, PROREIT is an industrial-focused Canadian real estate investment trust, which owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial properties located in secondary markets with strong economies. Founded in 2013, PROREIT is present in ten Canadian provinces, with a high concentration in Eastern and Central Canada.

