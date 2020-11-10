PRO+ Dual Respirator masks now manufactured with ground-breaking virucidal coating against COVID-19

The virucidal coating, produced by ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., will increase the protection effectiveness of the PRO+ to 99%

COLLINGWOOD, ON, Nov. 10, 2020 /CNW/ - As the resurgence of COVID-19 activity continues in Canada, Trebor Rx (Trebor) is resolute in providing the highest quality PPE for front line workers. With that commitment in mind, Trebor has signed an LOI with ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd (ZEN) to commence producing the PRO+ Dual Respirator masks (PRO+ Respirator) with a graphene-based ink with 99% virucidal activity against COVID-19, pending Health Canada approval.

The virucidal graphene-based ink formulation has been tested by Western University's ImPaKT facility Biosafety Level 3 laboratory for antiviral properties in accordance with ISO 18184:2019. The test reported 99% inactivation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that lasted for 35 days after applying to the masks.

The PRO+ respirator is the only PPE mask that provides 300+ hours of usage at a fraction of the cost of current options, reusable and 99.9% recyclable. The PRO+ respirator, combined with ZEN's virucidal coating, will set a new standard of protection, with 99% effectiveness protecting against viruses like COVID-19. Trebor will be using ZEN's virucidal coating across its different PPE offerings, including its 3-ply surgical masks.

George Irwin, CEO of Trebor, commented, "This is truly a game-changer in the PPE space. Trebor is ecstatic to be working with such an innovative company. It is a pleasure to be partnered with Greg Fenton and Francis Dubé on this journey. With our production on the PRO+ mask already started, and our 3-ply beginning in December of this year, we anxiously await masks' production with the ZEN virucidal coating. Trebor's goal is to deliver a quality Canadian made product, and it just got better with Zen as our partner."

The team behind Trebor, Irwin Toy, has leveraged its robust global supply chain network and global sales expertise to secure commercial interest worldwide for its innovative mask technologies in Canada, the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

Greg Fenton, CSO of ZEN, said, "This is a historic day for ZEN. The signing of this significant commercial agreement is a watershed moment for our organization. Moreover, it is an honour for ZEN to work with a Canadian company like Trebor to develop a 100% Canadian solution to fight against COVID-19 and provide the highest protection to our front-line workers. It has been an absolute pleasure to work with George, and Brenda Elliott, President of Trebor, throughout this process as Trebor and ZEN share a similar philosophy of innovation. This is only the beginning of what we anticipate will be a long and fruitful partnership."

For more information about the PRO+ Dual Respirator mask and how to procure it, please visit TreborRx.com.

About Trebor Rx Corp.

Fueled by a dedicated and compassionate team prioritizing safety and innovation, Trebor is disrupting the PPE industry and setting a new standard of production for masks and face shields while solving problems of cost, comfort, and medical waste. A proudly Canadian company, founded by business trailblazers George Irwin and Brenda Elliott of Irwin Toy, with a production facility located in Collingwood, Ontario, Trebor is committed to providing Healthcare, Frontline and Essential workers with innovative, new patented technology PPE during COVID-19 and beyond.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. The unique Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany PureTM Graphite is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods. ZEN is developing a patent pending graphene-based coating with 99% virucidal activity against COVID-19.

