Prix Triangle Vert 2020 - ArcelorMittal receives Quebec's highest distinction in fire prevention

FERMONT, QC, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ArcelorMittal Mines and Infrastructure Canada ("ArcelorMittal") is proud to announce that, jointly with PMU Québec, it has won the Prix Triangle Vert 2020 of the Association des techniciens en prévention incendie du Québec (ATPIQ). This award recognized the high quality and scope of the emergency preparedness plans instituted by the organization and its Safety and Facilities Protection team.

Awarded by the ATPIQ, the Quebec reference in promotion of prevention and education in fire prevention, the Prix Triangle Vert is the most prestigious in its category in Quebec. The Prix Triangle Vert is generally won by municipal departments with the highest standards in the field, so ArcelorMittal is especially proud to receive this award and to become part of this select club recognized by the ATPIQ.

"We salute the remarkable work accomplished by our Safety and Facilities Protection teams. We are delighted that the ATPIQ has spotlighted the quality of our emergency preparedness plan by awarding the Prix Triangle Vert 2020. One of the pillars of our major transformation project is to offer a safe and healthy work environment and apply the highest standards in this field. This recognition is all the more appreciated, given that it confirms the excellence of our practices," declared Guy Belleau, ArcelorMittal's Chief Operating Officer.

About ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

Subsidiaries of ArcelorMittal, the world's leading steel company and one of the five biggest international iron ore producers, ArcelorMittal Infrastructure Canada G.P. ("AMIC") and ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("AMEM") are two complementary company's operating in Quebec's North Shore region. AMIC ensures the transportation of concentrate between Mont-Wright and Port-Cartier and operates a seaport at Port-Cartier, allowing transportation and shipping of AMEM products to four continents. AMMC produces concentrate and iron oxide pellets for the steel market. The two companies employ over 2,500 people, making ArcelorMittal the biggest employer on the North Shore.

About PMU Québec

Since its founding in 2007, PMU Québec has adopted the mission of developing efficient emergency preparedness tools for companies and organizations seeking to be on the cutting edge of requirements in this field. As the leader in emergency preparedness in Quebec, the organization is recognized, by its clients, by its peers and by all decision-makers in the civil protection field, for the quality of its work and especially for implementation of emergency measures and all kinds of training.

SOURCE ArcelorMittal Exploitation minière Canada s.e.n.c.

For further information: Information: Annie Paré, Director, Communications, ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P., [email protected]