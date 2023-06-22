Private Debt Partners Inc. Senior Opportunities Fund Funds Term Loan to Galvion Inc.

MONTREAL, June 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Private Debt Partners Inc. (PDP), a leading private debt firm focused on Canadian mid-market opportunities, is pleased to announce that its Senior Opportunities Fund has provided a term loan to Galvion Inc., a world leader in innovative head protection systems, power and data management solutions. PDP's financing will enable Galvion to fulfill increased capacity from the recently awarded framework contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to supply its flagship Batlskin Caiman ballistic helmet system.

Galvion is dedicated to enhancing the overall agility and survivability of the modern tactical operator. The company specializes in designing, developing, and delivering mission critical head, face, and torso protective solutions, as well as intelligent power and data management systems for the world's most demanding tactical teams. Galvion's commitment to investing in advanced concept, integrated systems position them at the forefront of meeting the challenges faced by military and tactical operators both today and in the future.

"We are excited to support Galvion's growth and contribute to their mission of providing cutting-edge solutions for military and tactical operators worldwide," said Jean-Christophe Greck, Co-founder of PDP". This term loan will enable Galvion to fulfill critical contracts with NATO countries, further solidifying their position as a market leader in protective headgear."

PDP, led by Richard Kanemy, Jean-Christophe Greck, Jeffrey Deacon, and Greg Dimmer, brings together over 70 years of experience in fundraising, origination, portfolio management, and underwriting. The firm specializes in originating and structuring senior first lien term loans to Canadian mid-market companies.

About Galvion Inc. Galvion is committed to providing leading-edge solutions and equipment that enhance the agility and survivability of the modern warfighter and tactical operator. The company focuses on designing, developing, and delivering protective armor and head systems, as well as innovative power supply and management solutions for military and tactical operators worldwide. Galvion invests in advanced concept, integrated systems that will be crucial in meeting the challenges of tomorrow and beyond.

