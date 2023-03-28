Private Debt Partners funds expansion for Valgo Canada Inc.

MONTREAL, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Private Debt Partners ("PDP") is pleased to welcome Valgo Canada Inc. ("Valgo") to their portfolio of clients. A deal between the companies was funded on March 15th, 2023 from PDP's Senior Opportunities Fund ("SOF"). The funding was used to refinance Valgo's current long term debt and facilitate the final closing of a platform acquisition in Quebec.

"Valgo's management is proud to have closed this Debt Financing with Private Debt Partners. This allows us to focus on the growth of our Canadian business. I would like to thank Jean-Christophe Greck and Private Debt Partners for their collaboration and assistance in this Debt Financing," said Gregory Schrobiltgen, Chief Operating Officer of Valgo Group. PDP Managing Partner Jean-Christophe Greck commented, "We are excited to have provided a creative debt solution for Valgo Canada which we expect to facilitate the growth of their business." Valgo and PDP look forward to this long term partnership.

This transaction marks PDP's 8th funding from its Senior Opportunities Fund ("SOF"). PDP is actively working to deploy senior term financing solutions to the Canadian mid-market.

ABOUT PRIVATE DEBT PARTNERS

Private Debt Partners is a private debt firm solely focused on providing debt solutions to the Canadian mid-market. PDP originates, underwrites, and structures senior secured term loans to successful, well-managed companies throughout Canada. PDP was co-founded by Jeffrey Deacon, Greg Dimmer and Jean-Christophe Greck who combined bring over 35 years of experience in fundraising, origination, portfolio management and underwriting. Lead investors include Stephen Lister and Thomas MacMillan. Additional information on PDP is available at www.privatedebt.com

ABOUT VALGO

VALGO Group's mission is to decontaminate and remediate industrial sites and wastelands. Since its creation in 2004 by François Bouché, VALGO has developed its offers by proposing its unique 360° solution: audits, services to industries and revitalization of sites degraded by pollution. Giving a new life to make our clients' projects ecologically responsible and economically sustainable: this is VALGOrisation. Between 20% and 25% growth per year since our origin, the VALGO Group is an international group with 14 agencies in France and 7 subsidiaries around the world in Europe, South America and North America.

