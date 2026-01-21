TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario (IPC) and the Ontario Human Rights Commission (OHRC) have released joint Principles to guide the responsible adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) systems.

These Principles are designed to help organizations develop, deploy, or use AI in ways that maintain public trust by respecting privacy and human rights. They build further on the IPC-OHRC joint statement of May 2023, and were developed to align with international, national, and provincial frameworks for the responsible use of AI, including the Ontario Public Service Responsible Use of Artificial Intelligence Directive.

Organizations that use or are contemplating use of AI systems must ensure these systems are valid and reliable, safe, privacy-protective, human-rights affirming, transparent, and accountable.

AI systems can, and should, have a positive impact on the lives of all Ontarians. But to realize this potential, they must be developed, acquired, used, and decommissioned in a manner that maintains public trust by respecting human rights, including the right to privacy.

"Ontarians are excited about the potential for AI to improve their lives, but also wary of the risks. AI systems must be designed in a manner that minimizes harm and prioritizes the well-being of individuals and communities. Our joint Principles with the Ontario Human Rights Commission establish the necessary guardrails for organizations to deploy AI responsibly and maintain Ontarians' trust that their access, privacy, and human rights will be respected," said Patricia Kosseim, Information and Privacy Commissioner of Ontario.

"These Principles provide a clear roadmap to ensure AI systems are fair, transparent, and accountable. By embedding human rights and privacy protections into the development and use of AI systems, we can build trust and prevent harm. Let us work together to ensure AI can be used responsibly to improve lives while safeguarding the fundamental rights of all Ontarians," said Patricia DeGuire, Chief Commissioner of the Ontario Human Rights Commission.

